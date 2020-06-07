Chris Rager joins elite company with Interstate win

DAKOTA DUNES – With a comfortable cushion heading into the final round of the 83rd Interstate Amateur, Chris Rager had the perfect game plan for Sunday.
And, it worked to perfection.
“I was focused on being determined all day,” Rager said. “A lot of times I get down on myself and I’ll be disappointed and I’ve had a lot of letdowns in the past. So my focus today was determination over disappointment.”
Battling gale force winds and temperatures in the mid to high 90s, Rager played near mistake free golf and cruised to a six-shot victory at Two Rivers Golf Club.
He carved out a 1-over-par 71, which was more than enough after a sizzling 64 in Saturday’s opening round.
Not only did the 36-year-old Rager capture his first Interstate win, but also completed a career grand slam of Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments.
He had previously won the Tri-State Masters, River-Cade and Men’s City and became just the fourth member of an elite fraternity.
Only Todd Sapp, Dan Freed and Adam Fields had won all four majors before Rager joined the fold on Sunday.
“Those are all great winners who are good under pressure, so it feels good,” Rager said. “It’s taken me a long time to win this tournament. I’ve probably played in it maybe 12 to 15 times so I am happy. It’s a lot of hard work and focus to get to this point.”
About the only hiccup Rager had in his 37-34 on Sunday was a missed two-foot putt for par on the par-3 12th. At that point, Corey Matthey – who began the day five shots in back – had pulled within two strokes.
However, disaster struck for Matthey on the very next hole when he couldn’t locate his ball after his tee shot and eventually carded double bogey. Rager picked up two shots on that hole and two more on No. 14 when he made birdie and Matthey a bogey when his tee shot found a water hazard.
“That putt on 12 upset me because I felt up to that point that I had kept my head on straight and missed in the right spots,” Rager said. “It’s very tough on a tight course in that type of wind. You get one bounce or you miss a drive in a certain spot and it’s automatically going to cost you a stroke or two.
“Pouring in the putts yesterday was the difference. It gave me the cushion I needed. Corey is so dang good and Adam (Fields) wins everything. Having a cushion on Corey you need every single stroke and that was proven. He got a bad break and lost his ball and that was unfortunate.
“On that tee box I was proud of myself because I missed that two-footer and decided to hit driver with out-of-bounds close left and I ripped it. At that point, I said it was game on, let’s see what I’ve got here. Right after that he lost his ball and I feel it kind of took the wind out of his sails.”
Rager finished with a 36-hole total of 135, or 5-under par. Matthey, a Morningside College player from Sergeant Bluff, was second with 69-72—141.
Ben Sessions claimed third with 71-73—144, while Corey Meyer posted back-to-back 73s for 146 and fourth place. Meyer, from Hull, Iowa, made a hole in one on the 155-yard 17th on Sunday.
Jackson Sitzmann, another Morningside golfer, wound up fifth with 72-75—147. The low round of the day belonged to Matt Pitts of Cherokee, Iowa, who matched par with 70 and finished in a three-way tie for sixth with Sam Prue and defending champion Brian Evans at 148.
“My son said to me before I left the house today, if you win and bring home a trophy I would be real happy,” Rager said. “It’s a game that I love and it teaches you a lot about life.
“There’s a lot of serious stuff going on in the world and it’s just a game. Putting that into retrospect going down the stretch just having some fun and enjoying the game, because outside of this people need a lot of help. There are a lot of people hurting with COVID-19 and racial injustice.”
Rager, a past Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year, picked up valuable points in the current race. The next points event is the Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play at Cherokee June 20-21.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!