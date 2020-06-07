Chris Rager joins elite company with Interstate win

About the only hiccup Rager had in his 37-34 on Sunday was a missed two-foot putt for par on the par-3 12th. At that point, Corey Matthey – who began the day five shots in back – had pulled within two strokes.

However, disaster struck for Matthey on the very next hole when he couldn’t locate his ball after his tee shot and eventually carded double bogey. Rager picked up two shots on that hole and two more on No. 14 when he made birdie and Matthey a bogey when his tee shot found a water hazard.

“That putt on 12 upset me because I felt up to that point that I had kept my head on straight and missed in the right spots,” Rager said. “It’s very tough on a tight course in that type of wind. You get one bounce or you miss a drive in a certain spot and it’s automatically going to cost you a stroke or two.

“Pouring in the putts yesterday was the difference. It gave me the cushion I needed. Corey is so dang good and Adam (Fields) wins everything. Having a cushion on Corey you need every single stroke and that was proven. He got a bad break and lost his ball and that was unfortunate.