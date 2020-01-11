Ciara Duffy's double-double leads USD women over Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Ciara Duffy completed a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists as the 22nd-ranked Coyotes stayed unbeaten with a Summit League women's basketball win, 77-44, at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

It was the first double-digit assist game by a Coyotes since Nicole Seekamp had 14 in a win over Minnesota in the Women's NIT tournament in 2016.

Hannah Sjerven had 12 points and nine rebounds while Taylor Frederick added 11 points and Chloe Lamb 10. USD is now 15-2 overall and 4-0 in Summit League outings.

Omaha (6-11 overall and 1-3 Summit) trailed just 12-10 after one quarter but the Coyotes went on a 45-17 tear over the second and third quarters to pull away.

South Dakota visits North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Thursday before returning home to host South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

