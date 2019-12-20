Cincinnati native C.J. Fredrick ready for Iowa vs. Cincy game

Even though he has played in only 10 games — he missed one game with a quad injury — the 6-foot-3 guard said it feels like he has been on the Hawkeyes’ roster for three or four years.

“I feel really at home here, I feel really comfortable,’’ he said. “I almost feel like a vet in a way, but obviously I still have a lot to learn.

“I’m really comfortable out there,’’ he added. “I don’t feel rattled. I’m just having fun. I don’t feel like this is my first year playing.’’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He pointed to last week’s 84-68 victory over Iowa State as an example. The Hawkeyes led by as much as 21 points in the first half, but the Cyclones made a big run in the second half to cut the lead to 7 and get the Hilton Coliseum crowd excited.

“That place was shaking,’’ Fredrick said. “It was very loud and I just felt no pressure. I felt like I’d been there before. I was just ready for the moment.’’

Fredrick is not the only player on the Iowa roster who is familiar with the Cincinnati team the Hawkeyes will face as part of the Legends Classic at the United Center in Chicago.

The Hawkeyes just defeated the Bearcats (7-4) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament last March.