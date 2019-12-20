Cincinnati native C.J. Fredrick ready for Iowa vs. Cincy game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — As a kid growing up in Cincinnati, CJ Fredrick went to a lot of University of Cincinnati basketball games.
His father worked for a local radio station that broadcast the games of both Cincinnati and Xavier. He lived within 10 minutes of both campuses. Former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was a family friend.
So it’s sort of a big deal that Iowa’s redshirt freshman guard will get a chance to play against the Bearcats on Saturday night in only the 11th game of his college career.
“I just loved everything about UC basketball, going to the games, the UC-Xavier rivalry,’’ Fredrick said. “So this is kind of like a dream come true almost, to play against a team you loved and watched as a kid. I’m definitely excited about it.’’
Fredrick has been a steady performer for the Hawkeyes (8-3) through the first third of this season, averaging 10.5 points per game, handing out 30 assists with only 11 turnovers and often defending the opposing team’s top perimeter player.
He may be asked to do even more now since senior Jordan Bohannon underwent season-ending hip surgery on Thursday. Fredrick feels ready for that.
“I think it’s been good for me as a redshirt freshman not just to kind of get my feet wet but really be thrown into some high level games,’’ he said. “I think that’s helped me.’’
Even though he has played in only 10 games — he missed one game with a quad injury — the 6-foot-3 guard said it feels like he has been on the Hawkeyes’ roster for three or four years.
“I feel really at home here, I feel really comfortable,’’ he said. “I almost feel like a vet in a way, but obviously I still have a lot to learn.
“I’m really comfortable out there,’’ he added. “I don’t feel rattled. I’m just having fun. I don’t feel like this is my first year playing.’’
He pointed to last week’s 84-68 victory over Iowa State as an example. The Hawkeyes led by as much as 21 points in the first half, but the Cyclones made a big run in the second half to cut the lead to 7 and get the Hilton Coliseum crowd excited.
“That place was shaking,’’ Fredrick said. “It was very loud and I just felt no pressure. I felt like I’d been there before. I was just ready for the moment.’’
Fredrick is not the only player on the Iowa roster who is familiar with the Cincinnati team the Hawkeyes will face as part of the Legends Classic at the United Center in Chicago.
The Hawkeyes just defeated the Bearcats (7-4) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament last March.
Cronin is gone, hired away by UCLA, but the Bearcats have three returning starters who have been supplemented by three transfers from other programs.
Although they have stumbled at times this season, losing to Bowling Green and committing a series of major mental mistakes in a last-second loss to Colgate, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has been impressed with what he has seen.
The Bearcats (7-4) rolled to a 78-66 victory on Wednesday night against 21st-ranked Tennessee, the team that eliminated Iowa from the NCAA tournament last season.
“I thought they really were impressive (Wednesday) night,’’ McCaffery said. “I thought they played an excellent game at Ohio State to start the season, they’ve had some other really good ones. But (Wednesday) night in front of a sellout crowd, to beat Tennessee the way they did, was very impressive.
“You’re looking at a team that has figured out their eight- to nine-man rotation. They’ve got a lot of guys playing well. It’s not just one or two.’’
McCaffery can count on at least one of his starters being sky high for this one.
Fredrick said that while one of the hometown universities, Xavier, offered him a scholarship coming out of high school, Cincinnati did not. He said he never was given a reason and admitted that could give him a little added motivation.
“Any competitor has a little bit of an edge when teams recruit you and don’t offer you,’’ he said. “It’s just what it is. It’s just the game.’’