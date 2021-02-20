Clark Charlestin hopes to elevate, maximize BCU's success in women's soccer

The Chargers women’s soccer team gave the women’s athletic program just its second overall conference team championship.

BCU has the No. 1 seed in the GPAC tournament, which begins April 1. The Chargers host Dordt in the first round.

Charlestin arrives in Sioux City on March 1, but he won’t have much time to get acclimated. He said that he won’t change much with the team, even though he does have a different style of play than Cox did.

Charlestin will let the ladies play and do what they do best.

“I thought it was a great fit for me at first because I know I didn't have to come in and just change everything right away,” Charlestin said. “There are things that I saw in their game that I really liked. So I think it will be just tuning up certain things that we feel like we probably need to reinforce and to get sharper throughout the phases of the game and that will probably be what we'll be looking at.”

When Charlestin was watching the Chargers from Kentucky, he was impressed at how disciplined they played and how flexible they were in finding different ways to win.

He admitted that he was on the edge of his seat, taking in those games as a supporter of the BCU program.