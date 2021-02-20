Clark Charlestin hopes to elevate, maximize BCU's success in women's soccer

SIOUX CITY — During the fall, Clark Charlestin fired up his computer and watched the Briar Cliff University women’s soccer team.
Charlestin, at the time, was an assistant women’s soccer coach at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, but the Patriots weren’t having a season at the time.
Charlestin watched a few of the Chargers’ matches, but little did he know that he’d be coaching that team, come spring.
Charlestin was named the new BCU women’s soccer coach on Thursday. He filled the void that Paul Cox left when he took an assistant coach position at Murray State University.
“It's an exciting time for me as a young coach, to come in right away,” Charlestin said. “I've always liked a challenge. That's one thing about me, I've always seen things as a challenge. So that as well, that's another part of the challenge; come in and make sure we keep elevating the success of the brand and the program.”
Charlestin also added that he talked with the team over Zoom, and reiterated to them that he wants to maximize its success.
The Chargers have had a successful campaign so far in the 2020-21 season.
Charlestin takes over a program that just won its first Great Plains Athletic Conference championship over the fall. The Chargers defeated Morningside on Nov. 21 at Faber Field, and with the win, they had three more points than Morningside in the GPAC standings.
The Chargers women’s soccer team gave the women’s athletic program just its second overall conference team championship.
BCU has the No. 1 seed in the GPAC tournament, which begins April 1. The Chargers host Dordt in the first round.
Charlestin arrives in Sioux City on March 1, but he won’t have much time to get acclimated. He said that he won’t change much with the team, even though he does have a different style of play than Cox did.
Charlestin will let the ladies play and do what they do best.
“I thought it was a great fit for me at first because I know I didn't have to come in and just change everything right away,” Charlestin said. “There are things that I saw in their game that I really liked. So I think it will be just tuning up certain things that we feel like we probably need to reinforce and to get sharper throughout the phases of the game and that will probably be what we'll be looking at.”
When Charlestin was watching the Chargers from Kentucky, he was impressed at how disciplined they played and how flexible they were in finding different ways to win.
He admitted that he was on the edge of his seat, taking in those games as a supporter of the BCU program.
“I think it's a team that had a lot of weapons and they're very strong on both sides of the field,” Charlestin said. “Defensively, not a lot of teams created a lot of danger in their half of the field. It's a couple of things that I took away, just they have good firepower and I think defensively, they're very solid and that's going to also be something that will have to remain solid in order to continue to succeed.”
Charlestin knows Sioux City well. He coached the Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team, and took the Crusaders to two state tournaments. The Crusaders were the 2018 Class 1A runner-up and a 2019 state quarterfinalist.
While Charlestin was coaching the Crusaders, he was also a men’s soccer assistant with the Chargers.
Charlestin believed knowing people in the city helped him get the position. He'll use those friendships and relationships once he arrives back to BCU.
“I think it's important for me to come into this job, knowing that I already have a lot of support, already have friendships, good colleagues there, old relationships that I established in the past,” Charlestin said.