Clark Charlestin returns to Briar Cliff to lead women’s soccer team

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff Athletic Director Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Clark Charlestin as head coach of the Charger women’s soccer team. Charlestin returns to Briar Cliff after having spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an assistant with the BCU men’s team.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“Clark coaches with great enthusiasm and professionalism, which I know our student-athletes will appreciate,” Scandrett said. “He is uniquely familiar with our university and the soccer program so we feel he will be able to hit the ground running. We are looking forward to the future of our program under his leadership.”

In his two seasons as a member of the men’s coaching staff, Charlestin assisted in guiding the Chargers to a 22-13-3 overall record and two conference tournament appearances.

Charlestin also spent the 2018 and 2019 spring seasons as the head coach of the girls soccer team at Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City. At the helm for the Crusaders, Charlestin guided the team to back-to-back state tournament appearances and a runner-up finish in 2018.

Since June 2020, Charlestin has been an assistant coach with the women’s soccer team at the University of the Cumberlands in Corbin, Kentucky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0