Coach's pep talk helps Bohannon break out in 87-72 win over Northwestern

Bohannon had 19 points after intermission, including three 3-pointers in the final 6 minutes, 22 seconds, to help Iowa register its eighth straight home win against a ranked opponent and rebound from Friday’s overtime setback at Minnesota.

“He was spectacular tonight,” McCaffery said. “You could kind of see it coming. He had a couple games that weren’t up to his standards, but he’s a competitor, as fierce of a competitor as I’ve ever been around. He challenged himself to do what he does and it was fun to watch.”

Bohannon, coming off two hip surgeries in the last two years, admits it has been a trying season for him.

Before Tuesday, he had missed 24 of his last 31 attempts from beyond the arc, seemed a step slow and was scrutinized on social media.

“I didn’t feel like myself in these first seven, eight games,” Bohannon said. “I just really haven’t been moving as well. I know I have a lot of catching-up to do, to get back in a rhythm.”

He was everything and more in this one.

“He’s a gamer,” Fredrick said. “Everybody knows that.”