Coach's pep talk helps Bohannon break out in 87-72 win over Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery felt Jordan Bohannon could use a pep talk.
With the exception of his seven 3-pointers against North Carolina on Dec. 8, it has been a struggle this season for the fifth-year senior.
The long-distance shots have rattled in and out. The wide smile has been missing. The confident swagger McCaffery and his teammates are accustomed to seeing from Bohannon on the court was gone.
“I had a long talk with him and just reminded him how great he is, who he is, what our team needs, and just go out and play with that kind of confidence and sort of reckless abandon,” McCaffery said.
The positive reinforcement worked.
Bohannon matched a season-high with 24 points and was stout on the defensive end to propel 10th-ranked Iowa past 19th-ranked Northwestern 87-72 on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I think talking to coach McCaffery kind of helped, gave me a little nudge to realize I’m a really good player and the things I’ve done at the University of Iowa and things I can do in the future for this team,” Bohannon said.
CJ Fredrick sparked Iowa (8-2, 2-1) in the first half with 17 of his 19 points. Bohannon, like he has done on numerous occasions during his career at Iowa, served as the closer.
Bohannon had 19 points after intermission, including three 3-pointers in the final 6 minutes, 22 seconds, to help Iowa register its eighth straight home win against a ranked opponent and rebound from Friday’s overtime setback at Minnesota.
“He was spectacular tonight,” McCaffery said. “You could kind of see it coming. He had a couple games that weren’t up to his standards, but he’s a competitor, as fierce of a competitor as I’ve ever been around. He challenged himself to do what he does and it was fun to watch.”
Bohannon, coming off two hip surgeries in the last two years, admits it has been a trying season for him.
Before Tuesday, he had missed 24 of his last 31 attempts from beyond the arc, seemed a step slow and was scrutinized on social media.
“I didn’t feel like myself in these first seven, eight games,” Bohannon said. “I just really haven’t been moving as well. I know I have a lot of catching-up to do, to get back in a rhythm.”
He was everything and more in this one.
“He’s a gamer,” Fredrick said. “Everybody knows that.”
Besides going 6-for-9 from the 3-point line, Bohannon grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists, held Northwestern point guard Boo Buie to just one field goal and never came off the floor in the second half.
“A lot of what they do goes through the point guard,” Bohannon said. “I knew if I was able to disrupt him a little bit and get him off the flow of his game, that’d be huge for us.”
Thanks to Fredrick, Iowa built a 45-36 halftime advantage.
Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) whittled the deficit to one possession on three instances in the second half.
It never got any closer.
“We didn’t panic,” McCaffery said. “We got the stops we needed, and that’s the critical thing.”
Northwestern coach Chris Collins felt a technical foul on Pete Nance, who had a team-high 21 points, at the 8:58 mark of the second half was a pivotal play.
The Wildcats trailed by five when Nance was assessed the technical after blocking a shot by Iowa’s Keegan Murray. Bohannon hit two free throws to trigger an 11-2 Iowa flurry.
“Obviously something was said, but it happened at the other end of the court,” Collins said. “I did think it came at a key point in the game. We had gotten into a rhythm.”
Luka Garza finished with 18 points and six rebounds. It snapped a string of 18 consecutive games he had scored at least 20 points in Big Ten play. Joe Wieskamp was the fourth Hawkeye in double figures with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Hawkeyes held the Wildcats 13 points below their season average and it was a 30-point defensive improvement from Friday’s game in Minneapolis.
Iowa had six steals and forced a dozen turnovers, including a shot clock violation at one point in the first half.
“We’ve been doing a really good job these last couple of days in practice of staying connected,” Fredrick said. “We tried to get as much ball pressure as we could to disrupt them.
“Now we’ve got to have carryover.”