SIOUX CITY -- Concordia junior Philly Lammers is the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Bulldog senior and Crofton graduate Quinn Wragge became a top-five scorer all-time in Concordia history during Friday’s second-round NAIA D-II women’s national tournament at the Tyson Events Center.
So sometimes, Concordia sophomore Taylor Cockerill can get lost in the mix even she’s the team’s leading scorer at 15.8 points per game.
Cockerill was hard to overlook in the fourth quarter against Cardinal Stritch.
With the Bulldogs down by five points after the first minute of the fourth, Cockerill hit a 3-pointers that sparked an 8-0 run to give Concordia the lead.
Then when Cardinal Stritch got within one point a minute later, Cockerill made a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run for the Bulldogs.
Cockerill scored 19 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter as Concordia advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals with an 82-71 win.
“We all just play together and sometimes people get hot and we try to feed them and my teammates did a great job of trying to get me open when I was hot,” Cockerill said.
Cockerill was only 2-of-8 from the field coming into the fourth quarter along with only one three in five attempts.
In the fourth, Cockerill was 5-of-8 from the field including 3-of-5 from behind the arc. She was also 6-of-8 from the free throw line.
“Philly and Quinn are such dominate players that people look at them but TC is someone that can really create her own shot. So when she gets going, she’s had some really big games this season,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “Honestly between those three and Grace Barry, they are moments away from a big stretch. With Taylor, she’s such a tough kid and competitor so when the team needs something, she’s there to step up.
“She was phenomenal and she stepped up and hit her free throws, which was big.”
Wragge and Lammers each had 16 points and five rebounds for Concordia.
Cardinal Stritch (24-10) stuck with Concordia (32-3) all throughout the first three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, Kelli Schrauth, who finished with 22 points, completed a traditional three-point play and Brittany Kaltenberg knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Wolves up 61-56.
Concordia stayed composed, though.
After Cockerill hit her three to get the Bulldogs within two points, Concordia forced a turnover that led to a three by Riley Sibbel. Then on Cardinal Stritch’s next possession, the Bulldogs forced another turnover and that led to layup by Lammers to give Concordia a three-point advantage.
“Going into the fourth quarter, we knew we needed to step it up and play together as a team and just do what we do best individual to make the team success. I think we just had the right mindset going into the fourth quarter,” Cockerill said. “I think that was a good swing of pace. Our defense, we just worked really well together and made big plays when we needed to.”
The Bulldogs forced seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and turned those into 12 points, which not only gave them the lead but also helped them stretch their advantage.
“I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure. Stritch was doing a good job against our zone so we switched it up a little bit. I thought it was a good switch but ultimately it was our pressure that got to them and our pace. We just do such a good job of playing so hard that it wears teams down.”
Concordia’s 10-0 run from the 6:23 mark of the fourth until 4:25 remaining gave the Bulldogs the cushion they needed as they went on to win 82-71.
“I felt like we played okay but not one of our best games. Then I look at the stats and I think Cardinal Stritch played one of the best games they have all year,” Olson said. “That’s a team that’s playing really, really well. So we just had to do something a little different to throw them off.”
The Bulldogs play at 1 p.m. against Indiana Tech in the quarterfinals.