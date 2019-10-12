CEDAR RAPIDS — The Buena Vista University football team tried to claw its way out of a 14-0 early deficit on Saturday, but the Coe Kohawks held off the Beavers 27-13 in American Rivers Conference play.
The Kohawks got the scoring started with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Quentin White to Colton White with 7 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Then, in the second quarter, the Kohawks (4-2, 3-1 ARC) doubled their lead on a Cody Russell 13-yard run.
Dylan Laughlin got BVU (2-4, 0-4) on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Travis with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Quentin White found Colton White midway through the third quarter, this time for 6 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
BVU then had Reyes Lara III throw a TD pass for 11 yards with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter, but the Kohawks defense didn't allow the Beavers to score again.
Lara III was 16-for-32 passing for 120 yards, and Laughlin was 5-for-15 for 68 yards. Laughlin also threw two interceptions.
Bryland Menicucci led the Beavers with 69 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Tanner Frost had the most tackles with 14 for BVU, followed by Reed Kruse with 12 and Blain Bell 11.