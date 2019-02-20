SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- After falling behind in the first quarter by five points, Dordt outscored Hastings by 11 points and went into halftime with a six-point lead.
Dordt followed that up with another 21-point third quarter but the Defenders offense stalled in the fourth quarter of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
Dordt only managed nine points in the fourth quarter, allowing Hastings to make up the deficit as Dordt lost 66-63.
Dordt falls to 20-11 and the nationally-ranked Defenders now wait to see if their name is called by the NAIA national tournament committee. Hastings is 19-11 overall.
Erika Feenstra, one of the top players in the GPAC, struggled in the game, hitting only one field goal (1-of-6). She finished with eight points. Rachel Evavold carried Dordt's offense. She was 7-of-13 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line. She finished with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Annie Rhinesmith had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Siennah Stamness had seven rebounds and three assists but was 0-of-7 from the field. Jordyn VanMaanen had nine rebounds and nine points off the bench. The Defenders were only 4-of-23 from behind the arc.
For Hastings, Mackenzie Willicott had 14 points and seven rebounds and Shandra Farmer had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Taylor Beacom added 11 points.