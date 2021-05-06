COLLEGE BASEBALL: Briar Cliff baffles Morningside in 12-1 game in GPAC tourney

SEWARD, Neb. — Behind a dominant performance from Jacob Wesselmann, the Briar Cliff baseball team opened the GPAC Postseason Tournament with a 12-1 win Thursday over Morningside.

Wesselmann (8-2) threw nine strong innings to pick up his eighth complete game of the season. He surrendered just one unearned run and seven hits while striking out 10 batters.

"Always great to start 1-0 in the postseason," BCU coach Corby McGlauflin said. "Jake was fabulous as he has been all year. We got a couple big hits early, so he could go in cruise control the rest of the way."

Jake Allen drove in Harrison Jestel in the top of the first inning to put the Chargers on the scoreboard first. The Mustangs scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the first. Wesselmann settled in after the first, retiring the Mustang batters 1-2-3 in three straight innings.

With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Jake Hubbard scored the game winning run on a wild pitch to put the Cliff up 2-1. Dawson Forcella quickly added to the Charger lead, knocking a three-run home run over the left field fence. Jake Federico drove in two more runs with a single to right, scoring Jared Sitzmann and Matthew Hmielewski.