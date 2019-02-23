ASHLAND, Mo. -- Briar Cliff was knotted up at 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh when Trevor Alder's sacrifice fly rove in the winning run for a 3-2 win over Bellevue on Saturday in the first game of the doubleheader.
Harrison Jestel was 1-for-2 with run and an RBI and Michael Anthony and Alder each drove in a run. The Chargers were held to three hits in the win and drew three walks.
Jacob Wesselmann went the first 5 2/3 innings for Briar Cliff, giving up two runs on six hits, walking two and striking two. Connor Christiansen pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the win. He didn't give up a hit, walked two and struck out one.
Morningside sweeps Culver-Stockton Friday
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Morningside picked up a pair of wins Friday.
The Mustangs, upping a current win string to three straight, toppled Heart of America Conference foe Culver-Stockton College of Missouri 11-6 and 6-0 at Joplin high school field to begin a three-day weekend of competition.
Freshman pitcher Colby Suentjens combined with senior relief ace Elliot Conover to lock up the Wildcat bats in the nightcap as the pair struck out eight and gave up only one hit in the 6-0 win.
They were buoyed by the offensive tandem of freshman infielder Nic Metcalf and junior outfielder Derrick Johnson, who tagged CSC’s Jonny Damon with five hits and four runs scored.
Game one saw head coach Adam Boeve’s squad rally for the win. Culver-Stockton opened a 2-0 lead through two-and-half frames before the Mustangs tallied five runs in the third.
Morningside's offense took advantage of 10 walks as junior catcher Dylan Gasner, senior outfielder Andrew Kasperbauer and Johnson collected a pair of RBI apiece.
Morningside was scheduled to resume action in Joplin Saturday, Feb. 23, facing Graceland University of the HAC.
Northwestern swept on Friday
ASHLAND, Mo. -- Northwestern lost its first game on Friday 8-3 to Bellevue and then lost 10-5 to Central Methodist in the second game. Northwestern fell to 2-4 on the season.
In the first game against Bellevue, Northwestern had a 3-0 lead after the second inning but Bellevue rallied with two runs in the fourth and then five runs in the fifth to take the lead. Bellevue added a run in the sixth for the win.
Mason O'Donnell was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run and Colton Harold was 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Red Raiders. Alex Rickabaugh took the loss for Northwestern after pitching the first 4 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs, three earned, and walked five.
Northwestern fell behind 2-0 after two innings and the two teams traded runs in the third. Northwestern took the lead on Central Methodist with three runs in the fourth to go up 4-3. The Red Raiders added a run in the fifth but lost the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Central Methodist scored three runs. Central Methodist added four runs in the sixth in the 10-5 win.
A.J. Nitzschke was 1-for-3 with a solo home run for Northwestern in the loss. Drew Schutt was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. O'Donnell also drove in a run. Brady Roberts pitched the first 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs and struck out three. Reliever Ryan Reynolds took the loss, giving up one run, the go-ahead run, on one hit and one walk.