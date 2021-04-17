COLLEGE BASEBALL:Briar Cliff, Morningside both complete sweeps

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff baseball celebrated the completion of its infield turf project Sunday at Bishop Mueller Field and added more reason to celebrate, picking up a pair of wins over Hastings. BCU won 4-1 and 9-4.

The Chargers put up all four on their game-one runs in the first inning of the contest. With Jared Sitzmann on third, Jake Federico put the ball in play to send Sitzmann home and reached first on an error. Jake Allen blasted a three-run bomb on, his eighth homer of the season, to score Darnell Prince and Federico and round out the Charger scoring.

Six Chargers tallied hits in game one and Mike Anthony went 1-for-2. Nick Cole gets the win on the mound, giving up eight hits and one run while striking out two. Austin Carter came in for the save, allowing one hit in his single inning.

The bats were hot for both teams in Game 2 with a combined 19 hits in the contest.

Hastings tied things up in the top of the fifth, but Briar Cliff scored one in both the fifth and sixth and three in the seventh to secure the win.

MORNINGSIDE 6-8, MIDLAND 2-2: The Mustangs swept the Warriors at Lewis and Clark Park on Sunday.

In Game 1, the Mustangs scored five of their six runs in the third inning.