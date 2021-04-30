COLLEGE BASEBALL:Briar Cliff, Morningside split GPAC doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — Levi Davidson's RBI single in the sixth inning scored the go-ahead run and Morningside went on to edge Briar Cliff 4-3 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bill and Lewis and Clark Park Saturday.
The Chargers got the split 11-1 in the nightcap with Jake Allen and Conor Lange swatting home runs for BCU.
Caleb Thomson went the distance for the pitching win in the first game for Moringinside fanning nine batters.
Mike Anthony had a home run in the opener for BCU (32-16 overall and 15-11). Anthony also had a go-ahead hit in the 11th for BCU.
Michael Boomgarden homered in the second game for Morningside (23-28 overall and 14-12 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN 9, HASTINGS 0: Pitcher Dylan Kirkeby pitched a five-hitter to lead Northwestern to a 9-0 win over Hastings in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday.
Eli Rash had three hits and drove in two while Noa Vogel went 4-for-4 at the plate. Kirkeby struck out three and walked one.
DORDT 6, MIDLAND 5: Lucas Nelson and Chase Edwards both homered to lead the Defenders to a win in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.
Edwards hit a two-run shot to left centerfield to score the go-ahead runs for Dordt. Willem Hoekstra pitched four inning of scoreless, one-hit ball to get the win in game one.
WAYNE STATE EARNS SPLIT: Senior starting pitcher Hunter Wienhoff fired a complete game with eight strikeouts helping Wayne State snap an eight-game losing skid and earn a split at #16 Augustana Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball played at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. The host Vikings won the opener 7-1 while WSC captured the second game by an identical 7-1 score.
Wienhoff improved to 2-3 on the year with the complete game win on 116 pitches with 90 strikes. He allowed just one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks
LATE FRIDAY
BUENA VISTA 10-4, DUBUQUE 7-3: Jordan Matthewson drove in four runs and a had-a go-ahead two-run double in the 10th inning to lead the Beavers to a win in the first game of an American Rivers Conference baseball game in Dubuque Friday.
Matthewson was also the hero in the second game with a a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. BVU improved to 13-17 overall and 9-13 ARC.
MOUNT MARTY 20-5, NORTHWESTERN 5-11: Colton Harold hit two home runs to lead the Raiders to a win and a split of their Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Orange City Friday.