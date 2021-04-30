COLLEGE BASEBALL:Briar Cliff, Morningside split GPAC doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — Levi Davidson's RBI single in the sixth inning scored the go-ahead run and Morningside went on to edge Briar Cliff 4-3 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bill and Lewis and Clark Park Saturday.

The Chargers got the split 11-1 in the nightcap with Jake Allen and Conor Lange swatting home runs for BCU.

Caleb Thomson went the distance for the pitching win in the first game for Moringinside fanning nine batters.

Mike Anthony had a home run in the opener for BCU (32-16 overall and 15-11). Anthony also had a go-ahead hit in the 11th for BCU.

Michael Boomgarden homered in the second game for Morningside (23-28 overall and 14-12 GPAC).

NORTHWESTERN 9, HASTINGS 0: Pitcher Dylan Kirkeby pitched a five-hitter to lead Northwestern to a 9-0 win over Hastings in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday.

Eli Rash had three hits and drove in two while Noa Vogel went 4-for-4 at the plate. Kirkeby struck out three and walked one.