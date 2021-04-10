COLLEGE BASEBALL: Briar Cliff splits with Concordia in GPAC doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — Jacob Wesselmann pitched a two-hit shutout and batterymate Jake Allen hit a grand slam to lead Briar Cliff past Concordia 8-0 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball game Saturday.

Concordia earned a split of the set winning 8-3 in the second game behind a grand slam from Ben Berg and a two-run shot from Keaton Candor.

Already up 3-0 in the fifth inning of the opener, Allen belted a round tripper on a 3-2 pitch to give BCU a 7-0 cushion. Wesselmann struck out nine and walked on. Harrison Jestel also drove in a pair of runs for the Chargers.

The teams have another twin bill in Seward, Neb. Sunday.

LATE FRIDAY

DORDT 4-0, NORTHWESTERN 1-4: The Defenders and Raiders split a college baseball doubleheader played in Sioux Center Friday.

Aaron Eshelman drove in two during a four-run fourth inning in the opener for Dordt in support of pitcher Gyeongju Kim, who struck out 10 and gave up seven hits to get the win.

In the nightcap, the Raiders used five pitchers to shutout Dordt with Brett Shelton throwing three-hit ball over the final six innings to get the win. Eli Rash and Noa Vogel had two hits apiece for Northwestern (12-18 overall and 5-9 GPAC).

