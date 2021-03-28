COLLEGE BASEBALL: Briar Cliff splits with Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff's baseball team played the second half of a four-game series against Mount Marty Sunday and went 1-1 at Bishop Mueller Field. After dropping both contests to the Lancers Saturday, the Chargers won game one 7-6 and lost game two 3-2 Sunday.
Game one got off to a rough start for the Chargers, giving up four runs in the first inning. Cole Anderson got things going for the Lancers with a solo home run as the game's second batter. Briar Cliff cut the Mount Marty lead in half in the second frame. Jared Sitzmann knocked a double to right field to score Jake Hubbard and then capitalized on a Lancer error to trail 4-2.
The Chargers had a big fourth inning, putting four runs on the board to go ahead 6-4, thanks in part to two errors by the Lancer defense. With Darnell Prince and Connor Lange on base, Jake Allen hit a sacrifice fly to score Prince and move Lange to second. Sitzmann reached first on a misplayed grounder to advance Lange, then Lange was driven in by a fielder's choice by Denton Porter. Matt Hmiliewski got on base by a dropped pop up, allowing Porter to cross home plate. Hmiliewski scored the final run of the frame on a Jake Federico single.
Sitzmann drove home the game-winning run in the fifth inning, doubling to score Jake Hubbard. The Lancers threatened to retake the lead in the seventh with a homer in the top of the frame and putting two runners on base, but Austin Carter struck out the final batter to secure the BCU win.
Carter gets the win on the mound for BCU, going 2 2/3 innings in relief. Carter and Houston Hawkings combined for six strikeouts and no walked batters. Dylan Nicholson took the loss, giving up six hits and two earned runs (five total).
Sitzmann and Cyler Melvin tallied two hits each and Sitzmann had two RBIs.
Game two ended in heartbreak for BCU. Up 2-1, the Chargers gave up a home run in the top of the ninth. Alex Kremer struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning at 2-2. The Chargers went down in order in the bottom half and forced a tenth frame. With a runner on second, the Lancers' Alex Lagrutta doubled to put his team up by one and BCU could not come back in the bottom half.
WAYNE STATE 8-6, SMSU 4-7: A seven-run fourth inning helped Wayne State College post an 8-4 win over Southwest Minnesota State Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne, giving the Wildcats a series clinching win over the Mustangs. SMSU bounced back in the second game (non-conference) of the doubleheader, holding off a late Wildcat rally for a 7-6 win. WSC is now 5-7 and 4-4 in the NSIC while SMSU is 5-6 and 3-5 in league play.
In the opener, WSC trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning when the Wildcats exploded for seven runs on six hits to take control of the contest.
CJ Neumann opened the big inning with a double and scored on a Peyton Barnes ground out for the first Wildcat run. Connor Fiene’s single brought home Hunter Babe (single) with Fiene crossing home plate on a Brenden Madsen single to give WSC the lead at 4-3.
Bryce Bisenius followed with a bases loaded clearing double to center field that scored Kaleb Holm (hit by pitch), Alex Logelin (walk) and Madsen. Neumann closed the big inning with another RBI single that scored Bisenius to give the Wildcats an 8-3 lead.
WSC had nine hits in the game, led by Fiene going 2 for 4 with two RBI. Neumann also had two hits and an RBI. Bisenius doubled with three RBI while Madsen, Barnes, Babe and Logelin each singled.
Sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht (2-0) notched the win, firing six innings. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) with three strikeouts. Aaron Ras delivered two hitless innings of relief with Lawson Zenner working the final frame.
The second game saw SMSU build an early 7-1 lead, then hold off a late Wayne State rally for a 7-6 win.