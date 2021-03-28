COLLEGE BASEBALL: Briar Cliff splits with Mount Marty

Carter gets the win on the mound for BCU, going 2 2/3 innings in relief. Carter and Houston Hawkings combined for six strikeouts and no walked batters. Dylan Nicholson took the loss, giving up six hits and two earned runs (five total).

Sitzmann and Cyler Melvin tallied two hits each and Sitzmann had two RBIs.

Game two ended in heartbreak for BCU. Up 2-1, the Chargers gave up a home run in the top of the ninth. Alex Kremer struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning at 2-2. The Chargers went down in order in the bottom half and forced a tenth frame. With a runner on second, the Lancers' Alex Lagrutta doubled to put his team up by one and BCU could not come back in the bottom half.

WAYNE STATE 8-6, SMSU 4-7: A seven-run fourth inning helped Wayne State College post an 8-4 win over Southwest Minnesota State Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne, giving the Wildcats a series clinching win over the Mustangs. SMSU bounced back in the second game (non-conference) of the doubleheader, holding off a late Wildcat rally for a 7-6 win. WSC is now 5-7 and 4-4 in the NSIC while SMSU is 5-6 and 3-5 in league play.

In the opener, WSC trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning when the Wildcats exploded for seven runs on six hits to take control of the contest.