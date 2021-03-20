COLLEGE BASEBALL: Briar Cliff sweeps Northwestern

SIOUX CITY - Connor Lange hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Briar Cliff come from two runs down to win 8-7 over Northwestern in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball game at Bishop Newman Field Saturday.

The second game saw a two-run home run by Cyler Melvin in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete the sweep 9-8.

The first game went to extra innings when the Raiders scored three runs, the big blow coming on a two-out home run by Eli Rash to tie the score at 5-5. Northwestern got its first lead of the game with a run apiece coming in on an RBI single by Josh Fakkema and a sacrifice fly by Josh Snyder to go on top 7-5.

Jake Allen and Harrison Jestel homered for the Chargers while Eli Rath also hit and a home run and drove in three for the Raiders.

In the nightcap, Briar Cliff scored six times in the second inning to lead 6-0 but Northwestern took the lead in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run by Jaden Snyder and a run-scoring single later in the inning by Colton Harrald.

Down 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth, the Chargers when Mike Anthony reached on an error to lead off the inning and Melvin crushed a two-run shot over the centerfield fence.