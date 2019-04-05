SIOUX CITY - Briar Cliff had a four-run inning in each game of its doubleheader with Dordt and it was enough to sweep the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball set 4-3 and 6-3 in action at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday.
The Chargers (20-13 overall and 10-4 GPAC) scored four runs in the fifth inning of the opener, loading the bases with one out on a walk to Sawyer Olson, a double by Arnulfo Gutierrez and another walk to Darnell Prince. Rodney Scarver drove home one run with a single and the other runs in the frame came home on a wild pitch, error and stolen base of home by Dylan Speer.
Dalen Blair got the pitching win in the first game, going 6 1/3 innings with Kaiona Navas recording the final two outs for the save. Blair stuck out seven while giving u six hits and a walk. Logan Cline had two hits and drove in a run in the first game.
The Chargers scored four times in the the third inning to take the lead for good. Speer had a two-run single and Brady Harpenau punctuated the frame with a two-run home run. Nicholas Cole, the first off four pitchers in the nightcap went 5 2/3 inning for the win, scattering three hits and four walks while giving up three runs. Cole struck out seven. Navas again got the save, recording the side in order in the ninth on two strike outs and a fly ball.
Parker Hamann had a double and drove in two in the second game for the Defenders (5-16 overall and 2-12 GPAC).
BUENA VISTA 3 CENTRAL 1: The Beaver pitching tandem of Nick Henrichs and Gage Smart checked the Dutch on seven hits and allowed just one run in winning an American Rivers Conference weekend baseball series opener Friday in Pella.
Henrichs pitched into the seventh inning and gave up six hits and two walks with fanning five batters. Smart came on to get the final out of the seventh inning then after allowing a run in the eighth, worked around a walk in the ninth frame to get the save.
BVU got the lead for good in the top of the first when Bryce Rheault hit a lead off triple to center and came home on Peyton Rennings' ground out. The Beavers added a run in the fourth when Henrichs double to lead off and came home on Joe Rock's ground out. Porter Sartor also added an RBI double for an insurance run in the ninth for Buena Vista, now 11-11 overall and 4-3 in the ARC entering a twin bill Saturday. Central is now 15-5 in all games and 5-4 in ARC play.