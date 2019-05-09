CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Nick Henrichs' solo home run in the fourth inning scored the only run of the game as Buena Vista defeated Luther 1-0 in a second round game at the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament played at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday.
Egan Bonde pitched 7⅔ innings and limited the Norse to four hits, a walk and a hit batter while fanning six. Gage Smart pitched the final five outs for the save, despite walking the lead off batter in the ninth frame. Smart picked up his seventh save of the year which moves him into a tie for third in program history for a single-season. He has nine in his career, also third on the all-time BVU list.
The No. 2 seeded Beavers got a first-round bye while No. 3 Luther cruised past Loras 11-1 in seven innings earlier Thursday.
Buena Vista, now 23-17, takes on No. 1 seed Coe in the winner's bracket final Friday at 1 p.m. The winner of that game moves to the ARC final's while the loser will play in an elimination game earlier Saturday.
MINOT STATE 12, WAYNE STATE 4: Wildcat pitchers issued 10 walks and two hit batters and the Beavers took full advantage to log a win in the first round of the Northern Sun Conference baseball tournament in St. Cloud, Minn. Thursday.
The loss drops Wayne State in the the elimination bracket, where it will face Winona State at 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Darrel Doll hit a pair of two-run home runs for Minot State, including a two-run shot to break a 2-2 tie in the third inning.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo home run by Kyle Thompson but starter Hunter Wienhoff.
hit two Minot State batters in the bottom of the first and both came home later in the evening to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead.
Wayne State got the run back in the top of the second to tie things up at 2-2. Andrew Hanson led off the inning with a double and after moving to third on a sacrifice, came home on Travis Miller's ground out.
Alex Logelin had three hits and solo home run to lead the Wildcats (32-17) at the plate.