COLLEGE BASEBALL: Chargers rally late twice to sweep Presentation

The Raiders jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first game, scoring five runs in the first inning and six more in the second but had to hold on late when the Lancers scored six times in the seventh inning to pull within a pair of runs.

Drew Schutt had a big game in the opener, driving in five runs in the three-hit outing. Isaac Thurm also drove in three runs in the game one win. Cole Anderson had four RBI's in the first game for the Lancers.

In the nightcap, Northwestern again got a fast start leading 3-0 after an inning but this time Mount Marty was able to rally for the split. Billy Hancock had three RBI's for the Lancers while Schutt drove in two more runs for NWC in game two.

IOWA 14, GRAND VIEW 2: The University of Iowa baseball team pounded out 14 hits -- five for extra bases -- in its Duane Banks Field opener Tuesday afternoon. The win marked head coach Rick Heller’s 900th career win.

Four Hawkeyes recorded multi-hit games and five Hawkeyes scored at least two runs. Led by starter and redshirt junior Hunter Lee (1-0), who struck out six batters in three innings of scoreless ball, five Hawkeye pitchers combined to allow only two runs on six hits.