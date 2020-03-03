COLLEGE BASEBALL: Chargers rally late twice to sweep Presentation

TUCSON, Ariz. - Briar Cliff swept a college baseball doubleheader with Presentation 4-3 and 6-2 in games played here Tuesday.
The opener was tied 3-3 after each team scored three times in the second inning. The Chargers eventually broke the tie with a a run scoring in the bottom of the sixth when Brady Harpenau hit a double down the left field line that drove in Mike Anthony, who led off the frame with a walk. Briar Cliff scored its runs earlier in the game thanks to two costly errors by Presentation.
Nicholas Cole got the win with two innings of scoreless relief of starter Kyler Steinborn, who struck out eight in five innings.
In the nightcap, the Chargers put up a six-run sixth inning to overcome a 2-1 Presentation lead and gain the sweep. Briar Cliff had only two hits in the big rally. Harpenau and Trevor Adler both had singles to lead off the inning and an RBI ground out bu Connor Lange drove in the tying run before Harrison Jestel hit a sacrifice fly to give BCU the lead.
Ryan Pearson got the pitching win in the second game, going 2 2/3 innings in relief of Jestel, who started and gave up three hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings.
Now 4-9, Briar Cliff takes on Bethesda Univ. of California Wednesday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
NORTHWESTERN 15-5, MOUNT MARTY 13-6: The Raiders and Lancers split a college baseball doubleheader in games played in Tucson, Ariz. Tuesday.
The Raiders jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first game, scoring five runs in the first inning and six more in the second but had to hold on late when the Lancers scored six times in the seventh inning to pull within a pair of runs.
Drew Schutt had a big game in the opener, driving in five runs in the three-hit outing. Isaac Thurm also drove in three runs in the game one win. Cole Anderson had four RBI's in the first game for the Lancers.
In the nightcap, Northwestern again got a fast start leading 3-0 after an inning but this time Mount Marty was able to rally for the split. Billy Hancock had three RBI's for the Lancers while Schutt drove in two more runs for NWC in game two.
IOWA 14, GRAND VIEW 2: The University of Iowa baseball team pounded out 14 hits -- five for extra bases -- in its Duane Banks Field opener Tuesday afternoon. The win marked head coach Rick Heller’s 900th career win.
Four Hawkeyes recorded multi-hit games and five Hawkeyes scored at least two runs. Led by starter and redshirt junior Hunter Lee (1-0), who struck out six batters in three innings of scoreless ball, five Hawkeye pitchers combined to allow only two runs on six hits.
After Lee, redshirt sophomore Jack Guzek, senior Adam Ketelsen, and freshman Jacob Henderson combined to pitch 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, surrendering only one hit.
Iowa’s offense scored 12 of its 15 runs in the last four innings.