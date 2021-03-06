COLLEGE BASEBALL: Columbia College sweeps Morningside

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Columbia College recorded a doubleheader sweep of Morningside winning 3-1 and 10-7 in college baseball action Saturday.

The Mustangs scored their only run in the first game on an RBI single by Eddie Brancato in the top of the first inning to score Hunter Hope. Columbia answered in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and later added single runs in the third and sixth innings.

Caleb Thomson pitched six innings for the Mustangs in the opener and gave up five hits and one walk while fanning five.

Morningside also got a an RBI triple from Jordan Pierce in the first inning to score Hope and go up 1-0 in the nightcap but Columbia scored five runs in the bottom of the first and went on to sweep the set.

Michael Boomgaarden also had a two-run single in the second inning for the Mustangs.

The two teams play a single game at 2 p.m. Sunday.

