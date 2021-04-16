 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Concordia, Northwestern win one each
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Concordia, Northwestern win one each

LATE FRIDAY

CONCORDIA 16-3, NORTHWESTERN 0-4: Eli Rash hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Raiders a walk-off win and a split of their Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Orange City Friday.

The Raiders bounced back from a drubbing in game one where the Bulldogs batted around twice in the first inning and scored 13 times en route to a shutout win.

Rash earlier hit two-hun single in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.

