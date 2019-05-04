JAMESTOWN, N.D . - Tanner Roundy hit a grand slam to cap a five-run rally and Jamestown went on to defeat Northwesten 9-6 and win the Jamestown Bracket of the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament Saturday at Jack Brown Stadium.
Jamestown wrapped up a perfect 3-0 weekend and moves on to play in the GPAC final game agfainst either Doane or Concordia. Jamestown will host the best-of-three series if Doane wins the Conordia bracket while the Bulldogs will be the home team if it wins.
The game was tied 4-4 going into the eighth inning before Jamestown mounted its game winning surge. The Jimmies got back to back walks sandwiched around a fly out and strike out. A hit by pitch with Jaden Yackley batting loaded the bases, and the third walk of the frame, this time to Chase Hacker game Jamestown a 5-4 lead. Roundy worked a full count before hitting a long home run to left center to give the hosts a five run lead.
Northwestern never led in the game but twice tied the game, scoring single runs in the third and fifth innings to knot things up at 2-2 and then adding two-run bottom of the sixth inning after the Jimmies got two runs of their own in the first half of the frame on a home run by Matt Meraz.
The Raiders tied things in the sixth on an RBI single by Noa Vogle and a bases loaded catcher's interference with Mason O'Donnell batting. Sutton Derr also drove in two runs for Northwestern, which ends its season with a 23-25 record.
Northwestern advanced to Saturday's final after clipping Midland 10-7 in an elimination game late Friday. A.J. Nitzschke had a home run while Drew Schutt had four hits and drove in two runs for the Raiders. Alec Rickabaugh got the pitching win, going seven innings while giving up seven hits and four walks. Sam Braun had a home run and drove in four for the Warriors, who end their season with a 24-25 mark.
BUENA VISTA 11-1, DUBUQUE 0-0: The Beavers shut out the Spartans twice to complete a three-game weekend sweep in American Rivers Conference baseball action in Storm Lake Saturday.
Buena Vista ended their regular season in second place in the ARC and will move into league's postseason tournament starting Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Buena Vista completed the sweep scoring the only run of the second game when Joe Rock hit an RBI single to score Peyton Renning in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie. BVU used three pitchers in the nightcap with reliever Tyler Tennyson pitching 3 1/3 inning of one-hit ball to get the win. Gage Smart pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save of the year.
The Beavers (22-17 overall, 15-9 ARC) moved ahead 3-0 after three innings in the first game, then scored eight times to cruise to the win. Renning had a bases loaded triple to cap the big inning while Coleman Roberts and Noah Paper drove in two runs apiece. Dubuque (23-13-1 overall and 12-11 ARC) entered the weekend a half game ahead of Buena Vista in the league standings and will move on the postseason tourney as No. 4 seed.