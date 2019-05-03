JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Northwestern dropped out of the winner's bracket of the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament after falling 9-6 to host Jamestown Friday morning.
The Raiders hit three home runs in the loss but couldn't overcome a big game by the Jimmies' Kaleb Binstock who who hit a three-run home run and scored four more. Binstock only had one official at bat, walking in his other plate appearances.
Drew Schutt, Britton Yoder and Austin Zylstra all had home runs for the Raiders, who brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn't score.
Northwestern (22-24) played Midland in an elimination game later Friday that was not completed by The Journal's deadline.
MIDLAND 9, MORNINGSIDE 6: Morningside saw it season end on the second day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament as Midland defeated the Mustangs 9-6.
Morningside ends the season with a 26-19 overall record. Midland moves on and faced Northwestern in an elimination game on Friday night.
Midland was up 4-3 going into the fourth inning when Morningside scored two runs to take the lead. Midland scored four runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game in the 9-6 win.
Andrew Kasperbauer was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Carter Kratz was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Jordan Pierce hit a double and scored a run and Nic Metcalf was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sam Huska scored twice.
WAYNE STATE 10-5, UPPER IOWA 7-10: The Wildcats got a split of their final regular season baseball games in Northern Sun Conference action Thursday afternoon in Wayne. The games were originally scheduled to be played on the Peacocks' home field but was moved due to rain in Eastern Iowa over the past week.
Upper Iowa scored six runs in the second inning of the opener to take and early lead but the Wildcats got four runs in the third inning and six more in the sixth to pull away. Alex Loglein drove in four runs in the opener and Andrew Hanson also plated a pair for Wayne State. Hanson added two more hits and an RBI in the second game, as did Brendan Madsen.
Wayne State (32-16 overall and 23-12 NSIC) will complete in the NSIC tournament starting Thursday in St. Cloud, Minn.
BUENA VISTA 3, DUBUQUE 2: Joe Rock hit a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning and the Beavers went on to hold off the Spartans over the next two innings and win the first game of an American Rivers Conference weekend baseball series Friday evening in Storm Lake.
Dubuque (23-11-1 overall and 12-9 ARC) had just tied the scored in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Thomsa Kempf. The Beavers had their first two batters retired to start the seventh but Peyton Renning hit a double and went to third on Bryce Rheault's single to set up Rock's winning hit.
Reliever Gage Smart got the pitching win, throwing 2 2/3 innings of one hit ball. Nick Henirchs pitched the first six innings and gave up four hits and four walks while fanning five.
Buena Vista (20-17 overall and 13-9 ARC) hosts a doubleheader with the Spartans on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The Beavers have won eight straight on the BVU/Storm Lake High School Field.