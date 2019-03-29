STORM LAKE, Iowa - Loras scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to surge past Buena Vista 2-1 in a American Rivers Conference baseball game played at the BVU/Storm Lake baseball field Friday.
The Beavers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Joe Rock scored on Ryley McGregor's RBI ground out. A ground out by Cole Thompson in the sixth inning tied the score for the Duhawks in the sixth inning and a single by Austin Konagel in the eighth brought in the winning run in the eighth.
Freshman Sam Marhefke went seven inning and gave up two hits while fanning six to get the pitching win for Loras. Buena Vista (8-11 overall and 1-3 ARC) got a strong start from Nich Henirchs who pitched into the eighth inning giving up five hits and both runs while recording nine strike outs. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday in Storm Lake.