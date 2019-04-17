SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College baseball team wasted no time to score Wednesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Dakota State.
The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 14-0 victory at Lewis and Clark Park in Game 1, then 14-2 in the nightcap.
Morningside outfielder Levi Davidson drove in the first run on a 1-out single. Andrew Kasperbauer then drove in Nic Metcalf and Davidson on a two-run double.
The Mustangs' rally was capped off on a two-run home run by Metcalf that put them up 10-0. In all, the Mustangs had seven hits and forced Dakota State to one error.
Morningside also scored in the second inning when right fielder Adam Carlson drove in the 11th run on an RBI single.
Kasperbauer also had an RBI double in the third inning.
Pitchers Jordan Kyle and Brennan Myers combined to limit Dakota State to one hit, which came in the sixth inning.
Kyle threw the first five innings, and struck out five, but walked two. Myers, who threw the sixth and seventh innings, recorded three strikeouts.
The second game was much like the first. The Mustangs combined for 11 runs in the first two innings.
Kasperbauer was 2-for-3 with three RBI and hit his 13th double of the season. He also had a two-run single in the first inning.
Shea Patterson threw the final two innings, and he struck out five of the eight men he faced.
Jake Cera picked up the win in relief, as he allowed one run on three hits. Mustangs starting pitcher Camden Parks threw three perfect innings.