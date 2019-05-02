JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown pitchers Kansaku Akiya and Austin Pesicka combined to limit the Morningside baseball team to four hits in an 8-0 win for the Jimmies in a GPAC tournament game.
The Mustangs' (26-18) four hits came from Carter Kratz, Sam Huska, Nic Metcalf and Shea Patterson. All four hits were singles.
Levi Davidson also forced two walks.
Morningside's Aaron Homme allowed five earned runs in 5⅔ innings.
The Mustangs will play at 3 p.m. Friday in an elimination game against Midland. Midland lost 7-0 to Northwestern earlier in the day.
NORTHWESTERN 7, MIDLAND 0: Northwestern held Midland to five hits and the Red Raiders upset the No. 3 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament with a 7-0 victory in Jamestown, N.D.
Northwestern scored a run in the first inning and added two more runs in each of the fourth, seventh and eighth innings in the win. Northwestern, the No. 6 seed, plays at noon on Friday against the winner of Jamestown and Morningside.
Brady Roberts went all nine innings for Northwestern (22-23), giving up only five hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out two.
Austin Zylstra went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Britton Yoder hit a double and scored twice. Ben De Boer was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Sutton Derr was 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI. Mason O'Donnell scored twice and drove in a run and A.J. Nitzschke was 2-for-4.