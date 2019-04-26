SIOUX CITY - Morningside scored six runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and went on to defeat Midland 8-4 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bill played at Lewis & Clark Park Friday.
Pitch-hitter Devin Nielsen and Sam Huska each had a two-run single to help fuel the big rally in the opener. The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the second inning but Dylan Gasner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame for the Mustangs to tie the score. Aaron Homme pitched all seven innings to get the win in the first game for Morningside, fanning nine batters while giving up seven hits and two walks.
NORTHWESTERN 10, MOUNT MARTY 1: Alex Riackabaugh pitched a six-hitter to lead the Raiders to a win over the Lancers in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader played in Orange City Friday.
Rickabaugh gave up a run in the first inning but no further scoring while his team scored five runs in the second inning and three more in the third to take control. Sutton Derr and Josh Fakkema drove in two runs apiece for the Raiders, who looked to win the four-game weekend set with Mount Marty with a victory in the nightcap.
CONCORDIA 13, DORDT 7: The Great Plains Athletic Conference-leading Bulldogs had 11 hits and took advantage of 10 walks to clip the Defenders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball game played in Seward, Neb. Friday.
The Defenders trailed 5-0 after four innings but posted a six-run fifth frame to take a 6-5. The lead was short-lived as Concordia came back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain a 10-6 lead. Dordt got a two-run double from Chris Schreiber to highlight its rally, which featured five of the six Defender hits in the contest.
Thursday
MOUNT MARTY 5-6, NORTHWESTERN 2-8: The Lancers and Raiders split a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader played in Yankton Thursday evening.
In the opener, Mount Marty pitcher Blake Svoboda gave up two runs in the first inning then kept the Raiders off the scoreboard for the rest of the game to get the win. Svoboda gave up three of his six hits in the game in the first inning with Colton Harold's RBI double the big hit. Devin Bell had a two-run single in the second inning to give the Lancers a 3-2 lead.
In the nightcap, it was Mount Marty that got the early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning only to see Northwestern rally to get the win.
With the score tied 6-6 in the seventh inning, the Raiders got the go-ahead runs on a two-run triple by Mason O'Donnell, who also got the pitching win with two innings of scoreless relief.