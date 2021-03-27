COLLEGE BASEBALL: Mount Marty sweeps Briar Cliff at Bishop Mueller Field

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Chargers saw their eight-game win string come to an end 2-1 in the first game of their Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader with Mount Marty at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday. The Lancers completed the sweep with a 5-0 win in the second game.
The Lancers' Tyler Priest gave up one run in six innings and got the win while reliever Nick Iossi recorded all three batters he faced to get the win in the first game. Caid Koletzky hit a two-out solo home run in the seventh inning to give Mount Marty the go ahead run.
Jacob Wesselmann took the loss in the opener for the Chargers, giving up two runs on nine hits while fanning seven. Briar Cliff scored its run in the opener in the second inning when Dawson Forcella doubled and came in when Mike Anthony reached on an error.
Mount Marty got another big pitching performance to get the sweep with Blake Svoboda throwing a shutout in the nightcap. Svoboda gave up three hits and struck out eight in a complete-game win.
Billy Hancock had three hits and drove in two runs while Colin Muth also drove in a pair in the second game for the Lancers (15-9 overall an 3-3 GPAC).
Briar Cliff (19-4 overall and 4-2 GPAC) hosts the Lancers in another twin bill Sunday.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 5-4, MORNINGSIDE 2-6: The Tigers and Mustangs split a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bill played in Yankton, S.D. Saturday.
The Mustangs earned the win in game two behind two hits apiece from Hunter Hope, Wade Canaday and Carter Kratz in support of pitcher Billy Mount who gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings.
Ethan Davis got the pitching win for Dakota Wesleyan in the first game, limiting the Mustangs to two runs on five hits.
JAMESTOWN 7-7 NORTHWESTERN 3-0: The Jimmies scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to win the opener then complete the sweep in Orange City Saturday.
Northwestern scored twice on a triple by Colton Harold in the seventh frame of the opener to force etra innings but Jamestown got the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded wild pitch and added four more runs.
Jaden Snyder had a home run to plate Northwestern's other run in the first game.
Kendall Yackley pitched a three-hitter to get the shutout in the second game for the Jimmies.
LATE FRIDAY
MORNINGSIDE 11-2, NORTHWESTERN 4-5: The Mustangs hit five homers to beat the Red Raiders on Friday. The Raiders got six scoreless inning of relief from Braby Roberts in the nightcap to each the sweep of the Great Plains Athletic Conference set.
The five Morningside players who hit homers were Carter Kratz, Jordan Pierce, Hunter Hope, Wade Canaday and Michael Boomgarden.
Canaday had a big day, as he was 4-for-4 with three runs scored.
Hope was 1-for-5 with three RBIs.
Northwestern shortshop Eli Rash also hit a homer in the Game 1 loss.
Caleb Thomson took the win for Morningside, as he struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
In the second game, after Morningside scored twice in the second inning off Northwestern starter Ryan Reynolds, Ethan Buckner came on to pitch for the Raiders to complete the second and third innings before handing the ball over the Roberts, who gave up just three hits and one walk to get the win.
Colton Harold, Jaden Nyder and Gavin Lorenzen all homered in the finale for the Raiders (8-14 overall and 1-5 GPAC). Eddie Brancato had three hits in Game 2 for the Mustangs (12-16 overall and 4-2 GPAC).