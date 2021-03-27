COLLEGE BASEBALL: Mount Marty sweeps Briar Cliff at Bishop Mueller Field

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Chargers saw their eight-game win string come to an end 2-1 in the first game of their Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader with Mount Marty at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday. The Lancers completed the sweep with a 5-0 win in the second game.

The Lancers' Tyler Priest gave up one run in six innings and got the win while reliever Nick Iossi recorded all three batters he faced to get the win in the first game. Caid Koletzky hit a two-out solo home run in the seventh inning to give Mount Marty the go ahead run.

Jacob Wesselmann took the loss in the opener for the Chargers, giving up two runs on nine hits while fanning seven. Briar Cliff scored its run in the opener in the second inning when Dawson Forcella doubled and came in when Mike Anthony reached on an error.

Mount Marty got another big pitching performance to get the sweep with Blake Svoboda throwing a shutout in the nightcap. Svoboda gave up three hits and struck out eight in a complete-game win.

Billy Hancock had three hits and drove in two runs while Colin Muth also drove in a pair in the second game for the Lancers (15-9 overall an 3-3 GPAC).

Briar Cliff (19-4 overall and 4-2 GPAC) hosts the Lancers in another twin bill Sunday.