COLLEGE BASEBALL: Northwestern on wrong end of William Penn no-hitter

WILLIAM PENN 3, NORTHWESTERN 0: Pitcher Chase Stratton pitched a no-hitter and faced the minimum of 21 batters in a college baseball win in Joplin, Mo. Saturday.

The Statesmen scored three times in the first inning for the only runs of the game. Sutton Derr reached on a lead-off error in the fourth inning for the Raider but was erased on a double-play grounder. Stratton struck out 12 batters.

LATE FRIDAY

MORNINGSIDE BASEBALL: Morningside and Kansas Wesleyan split a college baseball doubleheader Friday with the Mustangs taking the opener 7-5 and KWI winning 9-6 in the nightcap in Tokeka, Kan.

Caleb Thomson pitched five innings to get the win in the opener for Morningside and Camden Parks tossed two scoreless innings to get the save in game one. Michael Boomgaarden had three hits and scored three runs in the opener while Jordan Pierce drove in two runs and Carter Kratz had a solo home run to pace the Mustangs.

Morningside built a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning of the second game after four-rur frame by the Mustangs but Kanses Wesleyan answered scoring four times in the bottom of the stanza and led the rest of the game. Wade Canaday and Bomgaarden drove in two runs apiece in the second game for Morningside (3-8).

