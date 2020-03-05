COLLEGE BASEBALL: Northwestern takes split in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Northwestern baseball team dropped a 16-5 run-rule verdict to Concordia-St. Paul in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday.

However, the Red Raiders rallied with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to outgun Bethesda (Calif.) 13-12 and earn a split of its games in Tucson, Ariz. Wednesday.

In the loss to St. Paul, Noa Vogel had a two-run home run but the Raiders were outhit 21-7 and outscored 14-0 after leading 5-2 through three innings.

Vogel came back to get the game-winning hit in the win over Bethesda, with a single to score Drew Schutt, who had driven in Colton Harold with a single to tie the contest earlier in the ninth inning.

Schutt ended with four hits and three RBI in the win over Bethesda while Vogel drove in four runs on three hits.

