BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The Morningside baseball team fell behind 3-1 to Bellevue in a non-conference game on Tuesday but by the top of the third, the Mustangs tied the game at 3-3.
Bellevue responded with two runs in the bottom of the third and the Mustangs second comeback fell short as Bellevue held on for the 5-4 win.
Sophomore Levi Davidson, freshman Nic Metcalf, senior Andrew Kasperbauer and sophomore Jordan Pierce each produced multiple-hit outings. Metcalf topped the quartet as he doubled and drove in two runs. Davidson, Kasperbauer and Pierce also added two-baggers.
Senior relief pitcher Spencer Wyant kept the Mustangs in striking distance over the final five frames with seven strikeouts and no hits allowed.
Morningside (16-10) returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action Friday with a doubleheader at Northwestern College. First pitch is 5 p.m.
Wayne State splits with St. Cloud State
Freshmen pitchers Ryan Obrecht and Andrew Staebell held St. Cloud State to five hits and one run to help Wayne State earn a split in the second game of a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Obrecht started and pitched into the eighth inning, giving up four hits and a run before turning the ball over to Staebell, who got the save by throwing the final 1⅓ innings.
Alex Logelin and Kyle Thompson each had two hits in the second game for the Wildcats (20-8 overall and 11-3 NSIC).
In the opener, Mitch Mallek belted two of the Huskies' three homers and drove in four runs. Andrew Hanson and Travis Miller had two hits apiece in the first game for the Wildcats.