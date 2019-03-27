MADISON, S.D. -- Briar Cliff jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning an then broke the game open in the seventh against Dakota State on Wednesday.
Briar Cliff scored four runs in the seventh for a 7-1 lead and added another run in the eighth to pick up the 8-1 victory.
It's the fourth win in the past five games for Briar Cliff, which improves to 16-11 on the season.
Michael Anthony hit a double and drove in three runs and Darnell Prince hit a double and scored twice. Trevor Adler was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Tyler Hill scored a run and had two RBIs. Nick Robinson scored twice and had two stolen bases and Harrison Jestel drove in a run.
Jake Hubbard pitched the first five innings to get the win. He gave up one run on six hits, walked one and struck out two.
WSC extends winning streak to seven
WAYNE, Neb. -- Jake Lemar’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a wild final two innings as the Wayne State College baseball team extended their win streak to seven straight games with a 5-2 and 7-6 sweep over the University of Mary Wednesday in Northern Sun Conference play.
WSC is now 16-7 and 7-3 in the NSIC with Mary falling to 8-14 and 4-6 in league play.
In the first game, Andrew Hanson blasted a solo shot (third on the season) over the left-center fence to even the score at 1-1. Then in the third, Bryce Bisenius hit a three-run home run for a 4-1 lead. Brendan Madsen's sac fly put Wayne State up 5-1 in the fourth.
Mary made it a three-run game with a run in the fifth but Wayne State held on for the 5-2 victory.
Like the first game, the Wildcats opened their scoring in the second game with a solo home run by Travis Miller, his second home run of the season. In the third inning, Miller blasted two-run shot to left field to extend the Wildcat lead to 3-0.
The Marauders answered in the top of the fourth with two runs of their own. Mary evened the score just an inning later.
Wildcats rallied in the bottom of the fifth on Peyton Barnes RBI double. Thompson's sac fly put the Wildcats back up by two runs at 5-3.
A two-run home run by Mary tied the game at 5-5.
Alex Logelin's two-run home run put Wayne State back up 6-5 in the eighth inning.
Mary tied the game again with a run in the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, Bisenius led Wayne State off after being hit by a pitch. Two wild pitches sent pinch runner Colin Chick to third. The Marauders were forced into two intentional walks to create a force at all bases. Grabbing the first out, Mary couldn’t fight off a Jake Lemar shot into the gap that gave the Wildcats their second walk-off win in the last three games.
Hasty received credit for the win (1-1), going an inning with two strikeouts and one earned run. Cade Hermann worked five innings, striking out four and walking one Marauder.
Miller led the Wildcats with three hits, scoring twice and providing three RBI. Barnes, Lemar, Thompson and Logelin also grabbed an RBI each.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play a three-game NSIC road series at Northern State Saturday and Sunday with a location and times to be announced.
Beavers split with Hamline
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista dropped a 7-5 decision to Hamline in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader but bounced back with an 11-10 win in the second game.
Buena Vista improves to 8-10 overall.
In the second game, the Beavers scored three times in the bottom of the ninth and won on Tyler Tennyson's RBI double.
Joe Rock went a combined 7-for-9 on the day with two doubles and three RBIs. Porter Sartor had three hits including a double and his first home run of the season. The Beavers had seven extra-base hits on the day.
Buena Vista is set to host Loras in a three-game weekend series starting on Friday at 6 p.m.