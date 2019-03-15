BRIAR CLIFF SWEEPS NW IN GPAC OPENER
TOPEKA, Kan. -- Briar Cliff and Northwestern opened Great Plains Athletic Conference play on the road with a doubleheader in Topeka, Kan., on Friday.
Briar Cliff won the first game 5-2 and then the Chargers had a no-hitter in the second game in the 2-0 win.
Nick Cole and Kainoa Navas combined for the no-hitter in the first game. Cole went the first six innings, walking three and striking out nine. Kainoa Navas came on in the seventh inning and struck out a batter to get the save.
Tyler Hill was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Briar Cliff. Harrison Jestel was 1-for-3 with a run and Darnell Prince scored. Michael Anthony was 2-for-4 and Nick Robinson was 2-for-3.
The two teams each scored a run in the second inning of the first game and the Chargers broke the tie with a run in the fourth. Briar Cliff added three runs in the fifth to take control of the game. Northwestern scored a run in the seventh but the comeback fell short in the Chargers 5-2 win.
Sawyer Olson was 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Briar Cliff. Prince was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI and Robinson was 2-for-4 with two runs. Brady Harpenau was 2-for-4.
Daylen Blair pitched the first six innings and gave up two runs on nine hits, walked only one and struck out three to get the win. Connor Christian pitched the final inning for the save. He walked one and struck out one.
For Northwestern, Britton Yoder was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Zachary Rosson was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI and A.J. Nitzschke was 2-for-4. Ben De Boer was 3-for-3 with a double.
MORNINGSIDE SWEEPS DORDT
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Morningside opened Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a sweep of Dordt in Arizona on Thursday.
Morningside won the first game 8-5 and then the Mustangs shutout Dordt, 9-0, in the second game.