COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, Morningside swept

SIOUX CITY - It was a difficult afternoon on the diamond for the Briar Cliff baseball squad as it was swept 21-0 and 12-1 by Concordia in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Bishop Mueller Field Friday.

The Chargers (7-13 overall and 0-2 GPAC) were no-hit by the Bulldogs' Jason Munch in the opener, which was halted by run rule after seven innings. Munch gave up just walk in the opener and had plenty of offensive support with 18 hits by his teammates.

The nightcap went all nine innings as Concordia broke a 5-1 game open late, scoring seven times in the final three frames.

The Chargers scored their only run of the day in the fifth inning but missed out on a big inning when a double play with one out ended the rally. Harrison Jestel had an RBI single to score Brady Harpenau, who had led off the frame with a one-bagger.

BCU is set to host Doane in a twin bill Sunday.

MOUNT MARTY 2-6, MORNINGSIDE 0-2: The Lancers' Tyler Priest threw a seven-inning no-hitter to lead his team to a win in the opening game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Yankton, S.D., Friday.

Mount Marty also won the nine-inning finale to open the GPAC season 2-0 while the Mustangs are 0-2.