COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, Morningside swept

SIOUX CITY - It was a difficult afternoon on the diamond for the Briar Cliff baseball squad as it was swept 21-0 and 12-1 by Concordia in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Bishop Mueller Field Friday.
The Chargers (7-13 overall and 0-2 GPAC) were no-hit by the Bulldogs' Jason Munch in the opener, which was halted by run rule after seven innings. Munch gave up just walk in the opener and had plenty of offensive support with 18 hits by his teammates.
The nightcap went all nine innings as Concordia broke a 5-1 game open late, scoring seven times in the final three frames.
The Chargers scored their only run of the day in the fifth inning but missed out on a big inning when a double play with one out ended the rally. Harrison Jestel had an RBI single to score Brady Harpenau, who had led off the frame with a one-bagger.
BCU is set to host Doane in a twin bill Sunday.
MOUNT MARTY 2-6, MORNINGSIDE 0-2: The Lancers' Tyler Priest threw a seven-inning no-hitter to lead his team to a win in the opening game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Yankton, S.D., Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Mount Marty also won the nine-inning finale to open the GPAC season 2-0 while the Mustangs are 0-2.
The top of the Mount Marty did most of the damage in the nightcap with leadoff hitter Jet Weber lacing three hits while Josh Roemen and Mason Townsend added two hits apiece.
Down 6-0 in the seventh, the Mustangs mounted a rally to score twice. Levi Davidson led off the game with a single and moved up a base on another hit by Hunter Hope. Both came in on a two-run single by Adam Carlson but the Lancers' Nick Iossi set down the next three batters to end the rally.
Priest struck out six in the opener and faced just two batters over the minimum. Morningside's Justin Lottman also limited Mount Marty to two hits but scored once in each of the first two innings to get the victory.
HASTINGS 5-1, NORTHWESTERN 2-11: Raider pitchers Luke Hughes and Alec Rickabaugh combined to limit the Broncos to a run on one hit to win the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Orange City Friday.
Hastings scored four runs in the fifth inning of the opener to erase a 2-1 Northwestern lead. Race Treynor had four hits in the first game for the Broncos. Sutton Derr and Jaden Snyder drove in runs for the Raiders (11-9 overall and 1-1 GPAC).
In the Northwestern game two win, Kip Cullinan had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the way. Noa Vogel, Derr and Isaac Thurm also had two RBI for the Raiders.