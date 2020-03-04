COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff shuts out Bethesda
COLLEGE BASEBALL

COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff shuts out Bethesda

TUCSON, Arizona -- The Briar Cliff baseball team kept its winning streak going with a 3-0 shutout of Bethesda on Wednesday.

Briar Cliff has won its last four games to improve to 5-9 on the season.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Briar Cliff got two runs. The Chargers pushed another run across in the seventh.

Jacob Wesselmann went all nine innings for the Chargers, throwing only 103 pitches as he held Bethesda to only five hits. He allowed just one walk and struck out nine.

T.J. Egbarts hit a home run and had two RBIs and Brady Harpenau hit a double. Ben Pigg was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Mike Anthony drove in a run.

