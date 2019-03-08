TUCSON, Ariz. - Briar Cliff won its first game on Saturday, beating Bemidji State 12-5. The Chargers dropped their next game 13-11 to Valley City State.
Briar Cliff started the game against Bemidji State with four runs in the first inning but Bemidji tied the game with four runs in the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth, the Chargers broke the game open with five runs and went on to win 12-5.
Sawyer Olson was 1-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rodney Scarver was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs adn Tyler Hill was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Dylan Speer was 4-for-6 with two runs, Brady Harpenau scored twice and Ben Pigg was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Nick Robinson scored twice and drove in a run, Trevor Adler was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Ray Rude drove in a run.
Jacob Wesselman pitched seven innings for the win and struck out seven batters.
Briar Cliff fell behind 2-1 to Valley City State in the first inning and then scored six runs in the second and third innings combined. Valley City State scored a run in the third and two in the fifth to pull within 7-5. Briar Cliff added two runs in the sixth but Valley City State tied the game with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Valley City State took the lead with a run in the seventh to take the lead but the Chargers got two runs in the eight to retake the lead. But Valley City State scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to get the 13-11 win.
Pigg drove in two runs, Adler was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run and Petyon Griesert was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Darnell Prince was 3-for-6 with three runs and an RBI, Speer scored twice and Scarver was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Harpenau was 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI and Olson was 2-for-5 with a double and a run.
Chargers drop GPAC opening DH to Jamestown
TUCSON, Ariz. - Jamestown scored four runs in the first inning but had to hold on late before clipping Briar Cliff 8-7 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bill at Kino Sports Complex Friday. The Jimmies completed the sweep with a 20-4 rout in the nightcap.
Kaleb Binstock had a home run among his three hits to help the Jimmies to a 7-1 lead in the third inning before the Chargers used a five-run sixth inning to pull within a run. Ben Pigg and Tyler Hill drove in a pair of runs for Briar Cliff while Trevor Adler had three singles and drove in a run.
The Jimmies again got off to a fast start in the second game, answering a Briar Cliff run in the top of the first with six of its own in the bottom of the frame. Jaden Yackley homered and drove in three for Jamestown.
Pigg, Nate Robinson and Sawyer Olson also had hits in the first inning for BCU, with Olson driving in the first of two runs in the second game.