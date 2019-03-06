TUSCON, Ariz. -- Briar Cliff baseball fell 14-3 to Antelope Valley Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader but the team battled to a 9-8 win in game two.
Harrison Jestel hit a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fourth inning to send home Nick Robinson for the final run of the second contest and both teams remained scoreless through the final three innings.
Antelope Valley scored three runs in the top of the first inning but the Chargers answered in the bottom. Ben Pigg, T.J. Egbarts and Nick Robinson loaded the bases and were driven home with a double by Jestel to tie the game at 3-3.
With Trevor Adler on second base, Brady Harpenau singled to center field and Adler came around for the Cliff to take a 4-3 lead in the second. Three more runs came home in the inning and the Chargers led 7-3 after two innings.
Antelope Valley added one run in the third inning and four in the fourth and were ahead 8-7 to start the bottom of the fourth inning. Sawyer Olson hit an RBI single to left field to score Pigg before Jestel hit his game-winning RBI to round out the scoring.
Austin Carter is tagged with the win for Chargers and Kaiona Navas gets the save. Jestel's five RBIs led the team. Harpenau, Olson, and Jestel each recorded multiple hits.
Briar Cliff got on the board first in the first game of the day, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Antelope Valley answered by scoring 14 unanswered runs through the game.
Mateo Shannon was the only Charger to record multiple hits. Sawyer Olson had two RBIs.
The Blue and Gold will have Wednesday and Thursday off and take on Jamestown in a non-conference doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m.
Northwestern splits with Waldorf
TUSCON, Ariz. -- Northwestern defeated Waldorf 13-0 but lost a 7-6 game to Waldorf on Tuesday.
In the 13-0 win, Northwestern broke the game open with four runs in the second inning. The Red Raiders scored a run in every inning but the first.
A.J. Nitzschke was 3-for-3 for Northwestern with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Zachary Rosson was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Alex Fuhs scored three runs. Josh Fakkema was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Austin Zylstra scored twice and Drew Schutt was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Colton Harold hit a triple and had an RBI and Ben De Boer and Britton Yoder each had an RBI.
Brady Roberts threw all seven innings in the shutout. Roberts gave up only five hits, walked two and struck out five.
In the other game, Waldorf took a 2-0 in the second inning. Northwestern tied the game in the top of the fourth when Waldorf scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the fifth to go up 7-3.
Northwestern scored a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh but fell a run short in a 7-6 loss.
Mason O'Dennel was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Fakkema was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. De Boer was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Schutt was 3-for-3 with a run scored. Zylstra drove in a run.
Wayne State falls to Concordia-St. Paul
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Concordia-St. Paul scored 18 unanswered runs to erase an early 9-3 deficit as the Golden Bears outslugged Wayne State 23-15 Tuesday. WSC drops to 6-4 on the year while CSP is 5-0.
The Golden Bears scored twice in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. WSC answered with a two-run bottom of the first as Kyle Thompson’s RBI single scored Alex Logelin (single) with the other run coming on a Travis Miller groundout that brought home Brendan Madsen.
WSC scored four runs in the second to take a 6-2 lead. Key hits in the inning were an RBI double from Bryce Bisenius and run-scoring singles from Madsen and Miller.
After Concordia-St. Paul scored once in the top of the third, the Wildcats plated three more runs for a 9-3 advantage. Peyton Barnes and Jake Lemar had back-to-back RBI doubles while Logelin added an RBI double later in the inning.
But Concordia-St. Paul’s offense erupted for 18 straight runs over the next three innings, scoring five in the fourth, three in the fifth and a 10-run sixth inning to take a 21-9 lead.
Wayne State scored a single run in the sixth with CSP matching the single run in the top of the seventh.
The Wildcats produced five runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 22-15. Thompson had a two-run double with Logelin adding an RBI double. Bisenius also had an RBI single in the inning.
Concordia-St. Paul closed out the scoring with one more run in the eighth to make the final score 23-15.
Logelin paced Wayne State at the plate going 4 for 5 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Kyle Thompson went 2 for 6 with a double and three RBI followed by Peyton Barnes going 2 for 4 with a triple, double and two runs scored.
Bryce Bisenius was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored with Travis Miller and Brendan Madsen each adding two hits.