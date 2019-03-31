CRETE, Neb. -- Briar Cliff and Doane came into Sunday's doubleheader tied for second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings. Briar Cliff made sure it was left alone in second place by sweeping Doane, 5-1 and 6-5.
Briar Cliff improved to 18-11 overall and 8-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 10-16 overall and 6-4 in the GPAC.
The first game was scoreless until Briar Cliff scored three runs in the fifth and the Chargers went on to win 5-1. Dalen Blair went the first 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking one and striking out six. Connor Christiansen pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Rodney Scarer was 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Michael Anthony scored one and drove in a run and Brady Harpenaue and Ben Pigg each drove in a run.
Briar Cliff went up 1-0 in the second inning of the second game. Doane tied the game in the third inning but Briar Cliff scored three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to go up 5-1. Doane scored a run in the seventh but the Chargers got that run back in the eighth. Doane rallied in the ninth but fell a run score as the Chargers came away with a 6-5 victory.
Arnulfo Gutierrez was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Sawyer Olson hit a double and drove in a run and Nick Robinson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Harrison Jestel was 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Dylan Spear drove in a run.
Morningside swept by Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. -- Mount Marty evened its record at the expense of Morningside. The Mustangs were no-hit in the first game in a 5-0 loss and then lost 3-2 in the second game.
Morningside falls to 15-7 overall and 5-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty improves to 12-12 overall and 4-5 in the GPAC.
In the first game, Blake Svobada struck out 10 Mustang batters in the no-hitter for Mount Marty.
Morningside took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the second game. Mount Marty scored a run in the bottom of the second and then took the lead in the third with two runs in the 3-2 victory.
Nic Metcalf was 2-for-4 with a home run in the loss. Jordan Pierce hit a double and Shea Patterson drove in a run.
Buena Vista sweeps Loras
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista held on for a 4-2 win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against Loras and then got a 5-4 victory in the second game.
In the first game, Loras took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Buena Vista scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead. After Loras scored a run in the seventh inning, the Beavers scored a run in the bottom half of the frame for a 4-2 win.
Bonde Egan went the first 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on eight hits, walked one and striking out two to get the win.
Bryce Rheault was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Nick Henrichs was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Loras took a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the second game. Buena Vista responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and then added two more in the fourth inning. Loras tied the game with a run in the eighth. Buena Vista came back with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning and held on for the 5-4 win.
Porter Sartor was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Peyton Renning hit a double and Rheault was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Ryley McGregor drove in a run.
Casey Hendricks pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out two batters to get the win.
WSC gets a pair of wins over NSU
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College extended its winning streak to nine straight games Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 and 14-8 sweep over Northern State in a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader.
WSC is now 18-8 and 9-3 in league play with NSU at 10-13 and 5-7.
The opener saw WSC score all five runs in the second inning while pitchers Aidan Breedlove and Andrew Staebell combined to hold Northern State to just six hits in a 5-2 Wildcat victory.
Sophomore Andrew Hanson opened the second inning with a solo homer for the first WSC run. C.J. Neumann’s RBI double brought home Peyton Barnes for a 2-0 lead. Jake Lemar singled and later scored when Brendan Madsen reached on an error.
Kyle Thompson’s RBI single scored Neumann with the fourth run while Madsen scored on a wild pitch for a 5-0 Wildcat lead.
The Wolves came up with two hits while using a WSC error to score two runs to close out the scoring.
The second game saw Thompson and junior first baseman Bryce Bisenius combine to go 6-for-10 at the plate with eight RBI’s as WSC outlasted Northern State 14-8 to complete the sweep.
With WSC leading 1-0 entering the third, Thompson connected for a two-run homer putting the ‘Cats in front 3-0.
After NSU scored in the fourth to make the score 3-1, WSC used an RBI triple from Hanson, an RBI double by Thompson and an RBI single from Bisenius to take a 6-1 lead. WSC added two more runs in the sixth thanks to a two-run double by Bisenius to grab an 8-1 lead.
Travis Miller’s solo homer in the top of the seventh put WSC in front 9-1.
WSC took starter Hunter Wienhoff out of the game after six innings of work, charged with just one run on two hits to go with seven strikeouts.
Northern State came up with two runs in the seventh on one hit and one Wildcat error and added four more runs in the eighth.
WSC closed their scoring with four runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run pinch-hit homer from Brandon Barker, as the Wildcats held on for the 14-8 win.
The two teams will conclude their three-game NSIC series with a nine-inning game scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m. at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.