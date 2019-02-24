ASHLAND, Mo. -- Briar Cliff lost a game to Bellevue on Saturday night in the second game of a twinbill and then was swept by Central Methodist on Sunday to fall to 3-5 on the season.
On Saturday, Briar Cliff fell behind 2-0 after two innings but tied the game in the top of the fourth. Bellevue retook the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning but the Chargers went up 5-4 with three runs in the fifth. But Bellevue scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to win 8-5.
Arnulfo Gutierrez was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in the loss and Harriston Jestel had a double, a run and an RBI. Darnell Prince had two RBIs and scored a run and Michael Anthony was 2-for-2. Rodney Scarver also drove in a run.
Central Methodist went up 5-0 after four innings against Briar Cliff in the first game on Sunday. The Chargers scored two runs in the fifth but Central Methodist came back with four runs to seal it in the 9-3 victory.
Ray Rude was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Chargers and Scarver was 1-for-2 with a double. Prince was 1-for-3 with a solo home run and Brady Harpenau was 2-for-3. Sawyer Olson had an RBI.
In the second game, Central Methodist went up 2-0 in the first inning and Briar Cliff tied the game in the second. The Chargers went up 4-2 in the fourth but Central Methodist came back to win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, 5-4.
Olson was 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored and Prince was 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Jestel and Rude each had an RBI.
MORNINGSIDE GOES 2-0 at JOPLIN
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Morningside won its game on Saturday night against Graceland and then its game on Sunday to improve to 5-1.
On Saturday, Morningside beat Graceland 11-10.
Then on Sunday, Morningside put together another double-digit offensive game and defeated Waldorf 12-7.