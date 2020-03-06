COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff takes down Dakota Wesleyan

TUCSON, Ariz. -- T.J. Egberts and Harrison Jestel each homered and combined to drive in five runs as Briar Cliff clipped Dakota Wesleyan 13-3 in college baseball action played here Friday.

Egberts had four hits and drove in three while Jestel had three hits and two RBIs for the Chargers (6-9). Darnell Prince had a pair of hits and drove in a run and Brady Harpenau plated two for BCU. Austin Carter and Houston Hawkins combined for pitching duty for the Chargers, limiting the Tigers to six hits and three runs.

The Chargers face Dordt in the final game of their Arizona trip Saturday morning.

IOWA 10, WESTERN MICHIGAN 0: The Hawkeyes opened the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla. with a run-rule win over Western Michigan in college baseball action Friday afternoon.

Left-hander Jack Dreyer pitched all seven innings to earn the shut out, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts.

After failing the get a baserunner in the first three innings, Iowa (7-4) broke through in the fifth inning with five runs and closed the game out with five more in the seventh. Peyton Williams had two hits and three RBI's while Izaya Fullard drove in two and Ben Norman had three hits.