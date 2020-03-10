COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bryce Bisenius homered twice as Wayne State beats Northern State

Freshman Luke Boynton, who led NU’s offense against Columbia over the weekend with a 7-for-12 showing over three games, extended his hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-3 outing on Tuesday. Boynton has multiple hits in three of his last four games.

Joe Acker had a hit, extending his streak to six games.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MORNINGSIDE 12, WALDORF 9: After falling behind 9-0, Morningside held Waldorf scoreless in the final six innings for a 12-9 victory.

Morningside scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit to two runs and then tied the game at 9-9 in the fourth. Morningside, which is 10-11 on the season now, broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the season and added two insurance runs in the eight for the win.

Reece Blay hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Mustangs and Hunter Hope hit a home run, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Nic Metcalf hit a double and scored twice and Adam Carlson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Carter Kratz and Eddie Brancato each scored a run and had an RBI.

DORDT 2-6, DAKOTA STATE 7-2: Dordt split with Dakota State, losing one of the games 7-2 and winning the other game 6-2.