COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bryce Bisenius homers twice as Wayne State beats Northern State

WINTER HAVEN, Florida -- Senior first baseman Bryce Bisenius homered twice and was 3-for-4 with three runs scored while five Wildcat pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to lead Wayne State College in an 8-0 non-conference victory over Northern State Tuesday morning at the RussMatt Invitational. WSC is now 8-6 on the year while Northern State falls to 0-12.
WSC held a 12-5 edge in hits over Northern State, led by Bisenius going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, three runs scored and two RBI. Jake Lemar ended 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Colin Chick finished 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and run scored.
Alex Logelin went 2-for-5 with a double while Brendan Madsen hit a two-run homer. Andrew Hanson and Peyton Barnes each doubled.
Five Wildcat pitchers held the Wolves to just five hits while fanning 11 Northern State batters in the win. Sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht (2-0) earned the win, pitching five innings of two-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk. Logan Walters and Lawson Zenner each worked one inning of hitless relief with two strikeouts each. Josh Renken pitched one inning and fanned two batters while allowing two hits. Grant Carl worked the final inning and gave up one hit.
IOWA 14, KANSAS 4: Iowa (9-5) out-hit Kansas 14-4 en route to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Jayhawks on Tuesday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.
Redshirt junior Hunter Lee and senior Adam Ketelsen combined to strike out 11 batters to record Iowa’s second shutout in its last four games. Juniors Izaya Fullard and Trenton Wallace recorded three-hit games, and eight of Iowa’s nine starters recorded at least one hit.
Fullard's 3-for-4 performance gives him a .411 batting average. It was his sixth multi-hit game. Wallace's 3-for-4 day raised his batting averaging to .600 in 15 at-bats. Peyton Williams doubled int eh game and has a team-best 10-game hitting streak.
Iowa has recorded six straight games of 10-plus hits and Iowa is 5-1 in those games.
NEBRASKA 1, NORTHERN COLORADO 0: Nebraska (6-8) held Northern Colorado to four hits in a 1-0 shutout victory at Hawks Field on Tuesday evening. With the win, the Huskers have triumphed in five of their last six games.
Pitchers Braxton Bragg, Shay Schanaman and Paul Tillotson helped blank the Bears in the first of two midweek contests between the squads. Bragg, making his first career start, threw a season-high three innings and recorded a season-high three strikeouts, while allowing only two hits and one walk.
Schanaman came out of the bullpen for a career-high five innings and struck out a career-high six batters, while giving up only one hit. Tillotson earned his second save of the season by pitching the final inning and recorded three strikeouts, while allowing only one hit.
Freshman Luke Boynton, who led NU’s offense against Columbia over the weekend with a 7-for-12 showing over three games, extended his hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-3 outing on Tuesday. Boynton has multiple hits in three of his last four games.
Joe Acker had a hit, extending his streak to six games.
MONDAY'S GAMES
MORNINGSIDE 12, WALDORF 9: After falling behind 9-0, Morningside held Waldorf scoreless in the final six innings for a 12-9 victory.
Morningside scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit to two runs and then tied the game at 9-9 in the fourth. Morningside, which is 10-11 on the season now, broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the season and added two insurance runs in the eight for the win.
Reece Blay hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Mustangs and Hunter Hope hit a home run, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Nic Metcalf hit a double and scored twice and Adam Carlson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Carter Kratz and Eddie Brancato each scored a run and had an RBI.
DORDT 2-6, DAKOTA STATE 7-2: Dordt split with Dakota State, losing one of the games 7-2 and winning the other game 6-2.
In the 6-2 loss, Isaac Vander Hart was the winning pitcher as he struck out nine batters. He allowed only two hits, walked two and gave up two earned runs.
Logan Cline had two singles and two stolen bases. Alexander Chavez scored two runs for Dordt.
In the 7-2 loss, Chavez and Cline each had two hits and Cline's double was the only extra-base hit for the Defenders. Luke Drooger pitched five 1/3 innings in the loss and struck out six.