COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Buena Vista sweeps Grinnell

BUENA VISTA SWEEPS GRINNELL: Buena Vista improved to 5-0 on the season with two wins over Grinnell on Saturday. The Beavers beat Grinnell 15-7 in the first game and then won the second game 9-3.

In the 15-7 win, Joe Rock matched a career-high with four hits while Tyler Tennyson set a new career-high with four hits of his own. Tennyson hit his team-leading third home run during the early season. Tennyson also worked the final three innings in relief on the mound to earn his first career save.

In the 9-3 victory, Dalton Glenn earned his first career victory, which he earned in a relief appearance. Coleman Roberts hit his first home run of the season. It was a two-run shot that broke a 2-2 tie to give the Beavers a 4-2 lead. Zack Beekman hit a home run, his second career homer. Tennyson had two more hits in the game with one being a double.

Buena Vista now has eight home runs through five games this season.

IOWA COMES BACK AGAIN: For the second straight day, the University of Iowa baseball team overcame a multi-run deficit to win its second game of the CambriaCollegeClassic -- a 7-5 victory over No. 14 Duke on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.