COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Buena Vista sweeps Grinnell

BUENA VISTA SWEEPS GRINNELL: Buena Vista improved to 5-0 on the season with two wins over Grinnell on Saturday. The Beavers beat Grinnell 15-7 in the first game and then won the second game 9-3.
In the 15-7 win, Joe Rock matched a career-high with four hits while Tyler Tennyson set a new career-high with four hits of his own. Tennyson hit his team-leading third home run during the early season. Tennyson also worked the final three innings in relief on the mound to earn his first career save.
In the 9-3 victory, Dalton Glenn earned his first career victory, which he earned in a relief appearance. Coleman Roberts hit his first home run of the season. It was a two-run shot that broke a 2-2 tie to give the Beavers a 4-2 lead. Zack Beekman hit a home run, his second career homer. Tennyson had two more hits in the game with one being a double.
Buena Vista now has eight home runs through five games this season.
IOWA COMES BACK AGAIN: For the second straight day, the University of Iowa baseball team overcame a multi-run deficit to win its second game of the CambriaCollegeClassic -- a 7-5 victory over No. 14 Duke on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Iowa improves to 5-4 on the season with two straight wins over ranked ACC opponents. The win snapped Duke’s nine-game winning streak and undefeated start to the season. The Hawkeyes now have three wins over ranked foes this season.
This was Iowa's fourth game with 10-plus hits and every Iowa starter reached base safely in the win.
It was Iowa's first game with multiple home runs and Peyton Williams and Izaya Fullard lead the team with two home runs each. It was Fullard's second three-hit game of the season.
Grant Leonard earned his 19th career save and moves him into sole possession of third place on Iowa's career saves list.
NEBRASKA BEATS NO. 12 ASU: Nebraska’s offense exploded for 17 hits and five home runs, as the Huskers overcame a 5-0 deficit to knock off 12th-ranked Arizona State, 18-10, in the series finale at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Freshman Leighton Banjoff blasted two home runs and tallied six RBIs in a 4-for-6 effort. Spencer Schwellenbach also produced four hits, while Jaxon Hallmark compiled three hits, including a home run, to help lead NU’s offense. Cam Chick and Joe Acker also homered, as NU (2-7) salvaged the series against the Sun Devils.
Sophomore left-hander Cade Povich, making his third start of the season, recorded seven strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk in five innings of work. On the season, Povich has a team-high 22 strikeouts and only one walk. Paul Tillotson came out of the bullpen for three innings, allowing a pair of runs, before Trey Kissack pitched the final inning in scoreless fashion. As a pitching staff, the Huskers didn’t allow any walks on Sunday.
On Saturday, Nebraska took an early 1-0 lead, but Arizona State responded with unanswered runs in each of its next five innings en route to a 14-1 win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Aaron Palensky hit a solo home run in the second inning and Luke Roskam was 2-for-4. Leighton Banjoff hit a double in the loss.
The Huskers return to action next weekend when they open their home schedule with a four-game series against Columbia at Hawks Field.