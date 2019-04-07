SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Wesleyan swept Briar Cliff in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Sunday, winning the first game 16-3 and then beating the Chargers 8-5 in the second game.
Briar Cliff fell out of a tie for second place in the GPAC with Jamestown with the two losses. The Chargers fell to 20-15 overall and 10-6 in the GPAC. DWU improves to 14-17 overall and 8-8 in the GPAC.
DWU jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first game. Briar Cliff cut it to 5-2 but DWU responded with eight runs in the final two innings for the 16-3 win.
Brady Harpenau was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the loss and Mateo Shannon drove in a run. Ben Pigg added an RBI.
DWU went up 6-0 after two innings and held off Briar Cliff for the 8-5 win.
Arnulfo Gutierrez was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored and Harrison Jestel was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Rodney Scarver was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Shannon hit a double.
Wildcats complete sweep of SMSU
WAYNE, Neb. -- Junior first baseman Bryce Bisenius went 3-for-5 with five RBI to power Wayne State College in a 12-2 win over Southwest Minnesota State to complete a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series sweep over the Mustangs Sunday.
WSC also completed a suspended game from Saturday due to lightning and needed just three pitches to finish a 10-2 win over SMSU.
Wayne State is now 23-8 on the season and 14-4 in the NSIC while SMSU drops to 5-18 and 4-14 in league games.
In the completion of the suspended game from Saturday due to lightning, WSC had four players hit home runs as the Wildcats posted a 10-2 win over the Mustangs.
Junior starter Hunter Wienhoff had a shutout heading into the ninth inning, but two Wildcat errors and two walks allowed SMSU to avoid the shutout as Wienhoff notched his league-leading seventh win of the season. He pitched 8 2/3 innings and allowed just seven hits and two runs (both unearned) with eight strikeouts.
Jake Lorenzini finished 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored. Colin Chick went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs while Kyle Thompson and Alex Logelin also homered.
Sunday’s contest saw the Wildcats take a 9-0 lead and Wayne State completed the sweep with a 12-2 win in seven innings.
Bisenius got WSC off to a quick start with a three-run homer in the first inning for a 3-0 lead. He added an RBI single in the second for a 4-0 advantage.
A five-run third inning for the Wildcats made the score 9-0 as Thompson had a two-run double along with an RBI triple from Chick and a run-scoring double by Madsen.
After SMSU scored two runs in the bottom of the third to make the score 9-2, WSC scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to account for the 12-2 final.
Jake Lemar had a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Bisenius had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and in the seventh Andrew Hanson had an RBI single.
Barnes ended 3 for 5 with a triple and two runs scored. Madsen, Thompson and Chick each added two hits in the win.
Freshman Cade Herrmann (2-0) worked five strong innings to earn the win, allowing four hits and two runs.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play a mid-week doubleheader at Minot State Wednesday afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m.
Dordt swept by Jamestown
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Jamestown swept Dordt in a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader, 8-1 and 9-3, on Saturday.
In the first game, Jamestown broke through in the second with two runs. The Jimmies scored twice more in the top of the third. Jamestown stretched the lead to five in the top of the fourth. Three more runs in the top of the seventh gave Jamestown an 8-0 lead.
The sole Dordt run came courtesy of a Cam Pfafman RBI single. Pfafman led Dordt with two hits.
In the second game, which lasted five innings, Jamestown scored twice in the first inning.
Dordt responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning on Steve Tiersma's RBI single.
Jamestown scored another in the top of the second.
Dordt pulled within one in the bottom of the third on Pfafman's sacrifice fly.
The Jimmies scored six runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 9-2.
The Defenders managed one more run in the bottom of the fifth on Pfafman's RBI single.
Lucas Nelson and Tiersma both had two hits each for the Defenders.
Dordt will play one game against Dakota State in Sioux Center on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.