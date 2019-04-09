ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Josh Fakkema hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Northwestern past Dordt 6-5 and earn a sweep in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Tuesday evening.
The Raiders also won the first game 10-5, scoring in all six of its times at bat and improved to 15-19 overall and 9-9 in the MRAC.
Colton Harold and A.J. Nitzschke each hit two home runs for Northwestern in the first game, with Harold driving in five runs on Nitzschke three. Dordt took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning of the opener, scoring five times. The big blow for the Defenders came on a grand slam by Chris Schrieber, but the Raiders allowed no further scoring while coming back with seven runs over the next three frames to get the win.
Andrew Pullar had a home run in the second game for Dordt (5-20 overall and 2-16 MRAC).
WSC splits with Minot State
MINOT, N.D. -- Wayne State College and Minot State braved the elements Wednesday in a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader with temperatures in the low 30’s. The host Beavers won the opener 6-3 in 10 innings with the Wildcats prevailing 1-0 in eight innings in the second game.
WSC is now 24-9 overall and 15-5 in the NSIC while Minot State is 18-12 and 11-6 in league games.
The Wildcats scored first in the first game in the third inning on a Kyle Thompson RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
Minot State knotted the score in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of two Wildcat errors, a walk and hit batter to tie the score at 1-1.
WSC regained the lead in the top of the seventh on an Alex Logelin sacrifice fly. But the host Beavers countered with a pinch-hit homer to right center field to send the game into extra innings tied at 2-2.
Wayne State scored in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly from Thompson.
Minot State loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th and got a walk-off grand slam homer to hand the Wildcats a 6-3 loss in 10 innings.
WSC starter Aaron Ras worked four innings, striking out seven batters while allowing two hits and one run (unearned). Freshman Andrew Staebell pitched the next three innings. Senior reliever Charles Hasty worked two innings of relief and gave up just one hit.
The second game saw the two teams battle to a scoreless game that went into extra innings.
Freshman starter Ryan Obrecht had an impressive start, holding the Beavers scoreless over seven innings of work allowing just five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
The lone run of the contest was scored by the Wildcats in the top of the eighth inning when Peyton Barnes drew a bases loaded walk.
Staebell came on in the bottom of the eighth and retired the top three batters in order to preserve the 1-0 Wildcat victory.
Logelin and Barnes each had two hits for WSC.
Obrecht moved to 5-0 on the season with the win while Staebell fired a perfect eighth inning to account for his third save of the season.
Wayne State is scheduled to host Sioux Falls in a three-game NSIC series Saturday and Sunday at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne with a doubleheader Saturday at 12 p.m.