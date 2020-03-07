COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Harrison Jestel drives in 3 in Briar Cliff win

TUCSON, Ariz. - Harrison Jestel drove in three runs to lead Briar Cliff to a 9-4 college baseball win over Dordt in college baseball action Saturday.
The Chargers took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring twice. Brady Harpenau led off with a walk and went to third on Trevor Adler's double. Harpenau came in on a wild pitch and ground out by Connor Lange brought in Adler.
The Defenders answered in the second with Logan Cline leading off the frame with a triple and came in on an error. Luis Comacho tied the score at 2-2 when he beat the throw home on Andrew Pullar's grounder.
The Chargers got the lead for good in the third scoring three times, the big blow coming on a two-run double by Jestel. The Chargers scored four times in the sixth inning for some insurance after the Defenders had pulled within 5-4 in the fifth.
Dalen Blair pitched seven innings for the Chargers and struck out four while giving up nine hits and a walk.
Briar Cliff (7-9) ended its Arizona swing while the Defenders (2-9) played Dakota Wesleyan later in the day.
NORTHWESTERN 14, PRESENTATION 3: The heart of the Raider line up drove in 10 runs to lead the Raiders to a seven-inning win over the Saints in baseball action played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday.
Kip Cullinan, Northwestern's clean up hitter two home runs and plated five while No. 5 hitter Josh Fakkema had a three-run home run and three-hole batter Drew Schutt drove in a pair.
Northwestern scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the second and were up 14-0 before Presentation scored three times in the sixth frame.
Brady Roberts pitcher pitched the first six innings and checked the Saints on three hits.
The Raiders complete their Arizona trip Monday morning when they play a pair against Bethany Lutheran.
NEBRASKA 7-2, COLUMBIA 3-3: The Huskers and Lions split a college baseball doubleheader in action at Hawks Field in Lincoln, Neb. Saturday.
The Huskers trailed 3-0 after four innings in the opener but got a run back on a run-scoring single from Cam Chick in the fifth frame then went ahead with five runs in the sixth. Jaxon Hallmark had a two-run double to highlight the big rally and added a third RBI in the seventh on a fielder choice that scored Luke Roskam.
Chick and Luke Boynton had three hits apiece in the game for Nebraska while Josh Nicoloff had a homer among his three hits in the opener for Columbia.
In the nightcap, the Huskers led 2-1 after seven innings but Columbia got an RBI single from Tyler MacGregor to tie the game and a run scoring ground out by Liam McGill to take the lead. Spencer Schwellenbach had three hits for the Huskers. The two teams complete their weekend set with a single game starting at 11:05 a.m. Sunday.
IOWA 22, GEORGETOWN 2: The Hawkeye led from start to finish and added a dozen runs in the ninth inning for good measure in thrashing the Hoyas in college baseball action in Port Charlotte, Fla. Saturday.
Iowa got four hits and five RBI's from Izaya Fullard while Dylan Nedved drove in four runs with a pair of hits. Trenton Wallace got the pitching win in relief of starter Grant Judkins, who struck out seven in four innings work. Wallace surrendered one hit and fanned six in three frames of action.
The Hawkeyes will take on Army at 11 a.m. local time Sunday in its final game in Port Charlotte.