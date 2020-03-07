COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Harrison Jestel drives in 3 in Briar Cliff win

Kip Cullinan, Northwestern's clean up hitter two home runs and plated five while No. 5 hitter Josh Fakkema had a three-run home run and three-hole batter Drew Schutt drove in a pair.

Northwestern scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the second and were up 14-0 before Presentation scored three times in the sixth frame.

Brady Roberts pitcher pitched the first six innings and checked the Saints on three hits.

The Raiders complete their Arizona trip Monday morning when they play a pair against Bethany Lutheran.

NEBRASKA 7-2, COLUMBIA 3-3: The Huskers and Lions split a college baseball doubleheader in action at Hawks Field in Lincoln, Neb. Saturday.

The Huskers trailed 3-0 after four innings in the opener but got a run back on a run-scoring single from Cam Chick in the fifth frame then went ahead with five runs in the sixth. Jaxon Hallmark had a two-run double to highlight the big rally and added a third RBI in the seventh on a fielder choice that scored Luke Roskam.

Chick and Luke Boynton had three hits apiece in the game for Nebraska while Josh Nicoloff had a homer among his three hits in the opener for Columbia.