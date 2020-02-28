COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Iowa's upset bid falls just short against No. 8 North Carolina State

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Iowa worked its way back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game after a four-run rally in the seventh inning but couldn't keep up the momentum and fell 10-6 to No. 8 North Carolina State in the first game of the Cambria College Classic on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
North Carolina State scored once in the first inning and four more times in the fourth before the Hawkeyes started their comeback. Iowa got back-to-back hits from Zeb Adreon and Dylan Nedved. Freshman Sam Link then followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-1.
Iowa tied the game ni the seventh inning with four runs on four hits, one error, and two walks. Ben Norman drove in the game-tying run on a single to centerfield, scoring senior Justin Jenkins, who doubled off the right center field wall to keep the rally alive.
Adreon, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, began the seventh-inning rally with his first double of the game.
North Carolina State catcher Patrick Bailey answered Iowa’s seventh-inning comeback with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and a grand slam in the eighth to give the Wolfpack a 10-5 lead.
The Hawkeyes got one final run in the ninth after Nedved logged his second RBI of the game to cut into the Wolfpack lead.
Iowa plays its second game of the Cambria College Classic Saturday at 3 p.m. against No. 20 North Carolina.
MIDLAND 8-3, DORDT 1-0: The Warriors limited the Defenders to a single run in a Great Plains Athletic Conference season-opening doubleheader in Fremont, Neb. Friday.
Dordt got the lead in the top of the first inning of the opener when Pfafman hit a two-out double and scored on Logan Cline's single to center field. Midland (4-9) scored in every inning but the third and got two RBI's from Austin Hamilton and Matt Abdelnour.
Cline had two hits in the opener and while Andrew Pullar and Tyce Marquez had two singles apiece in the night cap for Dordt (1-7).