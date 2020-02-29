COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Iowa tops North Carolina in extras

IOWA 5, NORTH CAROLINA 4 (10 INN.): The Hawkeyes were held scoreless through eight innings but sprung to life with four runs in the ninth inning and got a walk off home run from catcher Austin Martin in the bottom the the 10th to rally past the No. 20 ranked Tar Heels in action at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Saturday.
Down 4-0 in the ninth, Iowa got on the scoreboard on a bases-loaded walk to Zeb Adreon, then pulled within 4-3 on a two-run single by Brayden Frazier. Pinch-hitter Lorenzo Elion followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Grant Leonard, the third pitcher of the game for the Hawkeyes, got the win, giving up two hits in an inning of work. Iowa starter Grant Judkins gave up three runs on five hits while fanning five. The Tar Heels are now 7-4 while Iowa is 4-4 and plays its final game in Minneapolis hosting Duke at 2 p.m. Sunday.
MIDLAND 10-10, DORDT 2-14: The Defenders erupted for 14 runs in the middle five innings and went on to defeat the Warriors in the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.
The win prevented a sweep of the four-game weekend series by Midland, which had held Dordt to three runs in the first three games of the set.
In the second game Saturday, Midland again took the lead 3-0 scoring once in the first and twice in the second frames. But Dordt scored four times in its half of the second to go up 4-3, the big blow coming on Steve Tiersma's two-run double.
After Midland got a run in the third, David Laurenti hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom off the fourth inning to put the Defenders ahead for good. Cam Pfafman also added a two-run single in the frame to give Dordt an 8-4 lead.
Laurenti and Tyce Marquez had three hits each in the win for Dordt (2-8 overall and 1-3 GPAC). Willem Hoekstra got the pitching win for the Defenders going 5 1/3 innings giving up 10 hits and six runs.
ARIZONA STATE 13, NEBRASKA 5: The No. 12 Sun Devils scored eight times in the fourth inning to open an 11-1 lead and went on to defeated the Huskers at Phoenix Municipal Stadium Friday night.
Drew Swift had four hits to lead Arizona, now 7-3.
Aaron Palensky had a home run among his two hits while Gunnar Hellstrom and Joe Acker each contributed two more hits to the Nebraska attack. Husker starting pitcher Mac Schreiber gave up five hits and three runs while fanning four in taking the loss.