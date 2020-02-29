COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Iowa tops North Carolina in extras

IOWA 5, NORTH CAROLINA 4 (10 INN.): The Hawkeyes were held scoreless through eight innings but sprung to life with four runs in the ninth inning and got a walk off home run from catcher Austin Martin in the bottom the the 10th to rally past the No. 20 ranked Tar Heels in action at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Saturday.

Down 4-0 in the ninth, Iowa got on the scoreboard on a bases-loaded walk to Zeb Adreon, then pulled within 4-3 on a two-run single by Brayden Frazier. Pinch-hitter Lorenzo Elion followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Grant Leonard, the third pitcher of the game for the Hawkeyes, got the win, giving up two hits in an inning of work. Iowa starter Grant Judkins gave up three runs on five hits while fanning five. The Tar Heels are now 7-4 while Iowa is 4-4 and plays its final game in Minneapolis hosting Duke at 2 p.m. Sunday.

MIDLAND 10-10, DORDT 2-14: The Defenders erupted for 14 runs in the middle five innings and went on to defeat the Warriors in the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.

The win prevented a sweep of the four-game weekend series by Midland, which had held Dordt to three runs in the first three games of the set.

