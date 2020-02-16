COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff go 0-2 on Sunday

Wayne State held a 10-3 advantage on hits in the win, led by Logelin going 2 for 5 with a homer, double and two RBI. Neumann was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored while Jake Lemar finished 2 for 4.

Breedlove worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit and three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks. Senior reliever Lawson Zenner worked the next 1 1/3 innings and earned the win, charged with one hit and one run with two strikeouts. Sophomore lefthander Andrew Staebell pitched the ninth inning to earn the save, striking out one batter.

The second game saw Neumann go 3-3 as the Wildcats built an early 7-2 lead and finished with an 8-5 victory to complete the sweep.

The ‘Cats scored three runs in the first on a Jake Lemar RBI double to go with run-scoring singles from Bisenius and Chris Cornish.

WSC took a 4-0 lead in the second on Hanson’s RBI single.

Three more runs in the third gave WSC an 8-2 lead. With two outs and no runners on base, Connor Fiene singled and scored on Neumann’s RBI single while Colin Chick followed with a two-run homer.

Wayne State’s final run came in the fifth inning on a Neumann RBI single that scored Cornish, who walked.

Senior starter Hunter Wienhoff worked five innings to earn the win, now 2-0 on the season. He allowed six hits and three runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Logan Walters worked 2/3 of an inning in relief with Staebell notching his second save of the day with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief with one strikeout.

