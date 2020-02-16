COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff go 0-2 on Sunday

McPHERSON, Kansas -- Morningside dropped a pair of games to McPherson College on Sunday. McPherson won the games 5-2 and 11-6.
In the 5-2 loss, Adam Carlson hit a double and scored a run and Reece Blay was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Carter Kratz drove in a run.
In the 11-6 loss, Adam Carlson was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Nic Metcalf was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Derrick Johnson hit a home run, scored twice and had two RBI and Jordan Pierce drove in two runs.
BRIAR CLIFF DROPS 2: Briar Cliff fell to 1-3 on the season after losing to Avila 3-2 and then dropping an 8-4 contest to Ottawa.
In the loss 3-2 loss, Avila scored three runs in the seventh inning to get the win.
Dalen Blair went 6 2/3 innings for Briar Cliff in the loss and gave up two runs on four hits and struck out nine.
Harrison Jestel was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Chargers and Mike Anthony was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
In the 8-4 loss, Brady Harpeneau was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Jetsel hit a double and had an RBI. Trevor Adler was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
WAYNE STATE SWEEPS: The Wayne State College baseball team posted a non-conference sweep at Southwest Baptist Sunday afternoon in Bolivar, Missouri as the Wildcats nearly had a no-hitter in the opener, then needed to go extra innings to post a 7-4 win in the nine innings. WSC completed the sweep with an 8-5 win in the nightcap, improving to 4-2 on the season while the host Bearcats drop to 3-5.
The opener saw senior starter Aidan Breedlove lose a no-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a three-run homer, then the Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the ninth for a 7-4 win.
The first five innings were scoreless featuring a pitchers’ duel between Breedlove and Dalton Morrow of Southwest Baptist.
WSC broke the scoreless battle in the top of the sixth inning using the long ball to score three runs for a 3-0 lead. Alex Logelin laced a two-run homer that scored CJ Neumann (singled) followed by a solo homer from Andrew Hanson.
Breedlove took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and had allowed just two runners (walk and hit batter) through six innings of work.
After a pair of ground outs to start the seventh inning, Breedlove then walked two batters and lost the no-hitter on a Blake Ford three-run homer to send the contest into extra innings.
In the eighth, Bryce Bisenius blasted a solo homer putting the ‘Cats in front 4-3, but Southwest Baptist tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a run.
WSC then took advantage of a pair of Bearcat errors to go with two hits in the top of the ninth to score three runs.
Neumann doubled and Colin Chick singled with both players scoring on a throwing error. Logelin (fielder’s choice) later scored on a fielding error for the final run as the Wildcats prevailed 7-4 in nine innings.
Wayne State held a 10-3 advantage on hits in the win, led by Logelin going 2 for 5 with a homer, double and two RBI. Neumann was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored while Jake Lemar finished 2 for 4.
Breedlove worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit and three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks. Senior reliever Lawson Zenner worked the next 1 1/3 innings and earned the win, charged with one hit and one run with two strikeouts. Sophomore lefthander Andrew Staebell pitched the ninth inning to earn the save, striking out one batter.
The second game saw Neumann go 3-3 as the Wildcats built an early 7-2 lead and finished with an 8-5 victory to complete the sweep.
The ‘Cats scored three runs in the first on a Jake Lemar RBI double to go with run-scoring singles from Bisenius and Chris Cornish.
WSC took a 4-0 lead in the second on Hanson’s RBI single.
Three more runs in the third gave WSC an 8-2 lead. With two outs and no runners on base, Connor Fiene singled and scored on Neumann’s RBI single while Colin Chick followed with a two-run homer.
Wayne State’s final run came in the fifth inning on a Neumann RBI single that scored Cornish, who walked.
Senior starter Hunter Wienhoff worked five innings to earn the win, now 2-0 on the season. He allowed six hits and three runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Logan Walters worked 2/3 of an inning in relief with Staebell notching his second save of the day with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief with one strikeout.