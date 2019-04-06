SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The Mustangs got off the deck from an early 6-0 deficit to clip Hastings 8-7 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader played at Lewis & Clark Park Saturday.
Andrew Kasperbauer hit a solo home run in the middle of a five-run fourth inning that gave Morningside the lead 6-5. Levi Davidson and Nic Metcalf also plated a pair of runs for the Mustangs (19-10 overall and 9-6 GPAC). Spencer Wyant got the pitching win in relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings of scorless ball while Elliott Conover gave up a run in the seventh inning but earned the save.
The second game dealt with a rain delay and didn't finish by deadline.
BUENA VISTA 7-4, CENTRAL 2-6: Buena Vista split a pair of American Rivers Conference games against Central on Saturday. Buena Vista won the first game 7-2 but lost the second game 6-4.
Buena Vista is 12-12 overall and 5-4 in the A-R-C. Central is 16-6 overall and 6-5 in the A-R-C.
Buena Vista scored two runs in the second to take an early lead in the first game and by the end of the fourth, the Beavers were up 5-1. Buena Vista went on to beat Central 7-2 on Saturday.
Egan Bonde went the first seven innings to get the win. He gave up only one run on four hits, walking two and striking out three.
Nick Henrichs went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs and Coleman Roberts and Tyler Tennyson each hit a double and scored a run. Bryce Rheault was 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI and Joe Rock was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Noah Paper was 2-for-4 with two runs. Porter Sartor and Tyler Stoltze each drove in a run.
Buena Vista scored first in the second game with a run in the third and Central tied the game in the sixth. The Beavers scored two runs in the seventh to take the lead but Central broke through with a five-run eighth inning to go on to win 6-4.
Rheault was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs and Sartor hit a double. Rock was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Henrichs was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Peyton Renning was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Roberts was 2-for-5. Tennyson drove in a run and pitched the first 5 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on five hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out four.
NORTHWESTERN 7-4, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 10-2: Northwestern split with Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. DWU took the first game 10-7 and then Northwestern won the second game 4-2.
Northwestern is 13-19 overall and 7-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU is 12-17 overall and 6-8 in the GPAC.
The first game was tied at 4-4 after four innings when DWU broke through with six runs in the fifth inning. The Tigers held on for the 10-7 victory.
Austin Zylstra was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Colton Harold hit a solo home run. Andrew Mescher was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Britton Yoder scored twice.
Northwestern took a 1-0 lead in the third inning in the second game when DWU tied the game in the fourth. The Red Raiders scored a run each in the fourth and fifth innings and held on for a 4-2 win.
Brady Roberts went all nine innings for Northwestern, giving up two runs on five hits, walking only one and striking out six.
Ben De Boer hit a solo home run and Harold hit a double and scored. Zylstra was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sutton Derr was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
WAYNE STATE 6, SW MINNESOTA 2: Lead off hitter Brendan Madsen homered and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats to a win over the Mustangs in the first game of a scheduled Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader played at Pete Chapman Complex in Wayne Saturday.
The second game of the set was win in the ninth inning with Wayne State leading 10-2 before play was suspended by lightning and will be completed prior to a secheduled nine-inning game Sunday.
Aidan Breedlove got the pitching win in the first game, going 5 2/3 innings while fanning five and giving up up four hits and two walks.
Wayne State (21-8 overall and 12-4 NSIC) has three home runs in the suspended second game and will need to record just one out to wrap up the sweep.
Friday
MORNINGSIDE 10-9, NORTHWESTERN 6-6: Morningside picked up two key Great Plains Athletic Conference wins when the Mustangs swept Northwestern 10-6 and 9-6 on Friday.
Morningside improved to 18-10 overall and 8-6 in the GPAC. Northwestern falls to 12-18 overall and 6-8 in the GPAC.
In the first game, Morningside broke a 1-1 tie with a seven-run second inning. Northwestern scored five runs from the fifth to the seventh innings but Morningside held on for the 10-6 win.
Andrew Kasperbauer hit a home run and drove in five runs for Morningside and Jordan Pierce hit a solo home run. Carter Kratz was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI and Nic Metcalf was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Levi Davidson was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Brandon McClintock was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Northwestern's Britton Yoder was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs and Ben De Boer hit a double and scored twice. Drew Schutt hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Colton Harold was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Josh Fakkema was 2-for-4 and Zachary Rosson was 3-for-3. Austin Zylstra scored a run and had an RBI and A.J. Nitzschke drove in a run.
Northwestern opened up the second game with two runs. Morningside tied the game in the third and took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth. Northwestern tied the game in the sixth and the game was tied at 5-5 going into the eighth. The Mustangs scored four runs in the final two innings and held on for a 9-6 victory.
Davidson was 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs and an RBI for Morningside and Kasperbauer hit his second home run of the day and finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Derrick Johnson was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Sam Huska scored three times and had two RBIs. Kratz was 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI and Adam Carlson drove in a run.
Schutt hit a home run for Northwestern and had two RBIs and Nitzschke was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored. De Boer hit a double and scored a run and Zylstra was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Rosson and Mason O'Donnell each drove in a run.